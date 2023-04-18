Sadly, a young woman who was in a car that pulled into the wrong driveway was killed by the homeowner. The deadly shooting occurred on Saturday, April 15, 2023, on Patterson Hill Road in Washington County, New York. According to Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey J. Murphy, the incident happened at approximately 9:53 pm. Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a woman being shot.

Officers were called to Cemetery Road in the Town of Salem where they found the 20-year-old victim in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Kaylin A. Gillis of Schuylerville was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies learned that Kaylin was in the vehicle when it accidentally pulled into the driveway at the residence on Patterson Hill Road. The homeowner fired at least two shots, one of which struck Kaylin. The suspect was identified as 65-year-old Kevin D. Monahan.

Monahan refused to comply and cooperate with the investigation and would not leave his home to speak to deputies. The New York State Police Special Operation Response Team assisted with removing Monahan from his residence after several hours. Monahan was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He was taken to the Warren County Jail.

Can A New York State Resident Use Force To Defend Their Property?

According to the New York State Penal Code,

Any person may use physical force upon another person when he or she reasonably believes such to be necessary to prevent or terminate what he or she reasonably believes to be the commission or attempted commission by such other person of a crime involving damage to premises. Such person may use any degree of physical force, other than deadly physical force, which he or she reasonably believes to be necessary for such purpose, and may use deadly physical force if he or she reasonably believes such to be necessary to prevent or terminate the commission or attempted commission of arson.

Teen Fighting For His Life After Knocking On Wrong Door

There seems to be a trend of people deciding to shoot to kill when it comes to people approaching (not breaking or entering) their homes. Just two days before Kaylin was killed, an 84-year-old homeowner shot and critically wounded 16-year-old Ralph Yarl in Kansas City, Missouri. The teen was at the wrong address trying to pick up his siblings, according to CNN. Andrew Lester was initially taken into custody and then released by police. It is only after public outrage that he was finally charged with assault in the first degree and armed criminal action.

I am truly losing faith and hope in humanity. We seem to be leaning more and more toward violence without any kindness or understanding. Racism, fear, greed, hatred, jealousy, and negative emotions are overpowering the good.

