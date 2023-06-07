More Than Half Of New York State Has A High Risk Of Wildfires

An air quality alert has been issued for parts of New York State due to pollutants caused by wildfire in Canada. Meanwhile, more than half of New York State currently has a high risk of wildfires. Over the past week, New York State Department of Environmental Protection rangers have battled at least six wildfires in multiple counties.
According to NYS DEC, a high wildfire rating means,
All fine dead fuels ignite readily and fires start easily from most causes. Unattended brush and campfires are likely to escape. Fires spread rapidly and short-distance spotting is common. High-intensity burning may develop on slopes or in concentrations of fine fuels. Fires may become serious and their control difficult unless they are attacked successfully while small.
The rest of the state has a moderate risk of wilfires.
New York Park Rangers Battle Multiple Wildfires
Over the past week, rangers with the NYS DEC have been fighting multiple wildfires.
Hamlet of Poestenkill - Rensselaer County - May 30
The fire was the result of a bonfire not fully extinguished nor in a proper fire pit. Ranger Jackson issued one ticket for failing to clear flammable material around a fire.
Town of Hadley - Saratoga County - June 1
Town of Chazy - Clinton County - June 1
Rangers issued two tickets to the 68-year-old landowner for burning debris without clearing three feet around the base of the fire and setting forestland on fire.
Town of Hancock - Delaware County - June 1
Hamlet of Garrison - Putnam County - June 2
Town of Johnsburg - Warren County - June 2
The cause of the fire is believed to be a lightning strike.