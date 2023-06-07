More Than Half Of New York State Has A High Risk Of Wildfires

More Than Half Of New York State Has A High Risk Of Wildfires

Photo by Egor Vikhrev on Unsplash

An air quality alert has been issued for parts of New York State due to pollutants caused by wildfire in Canada. Meanwhile, more than half of New York State currently has a high risk of wildfires. Over the past week, New York State Department of Environmental Protection rangers have battled at least six wildfires in multiple counties.

NYSDEC
loading...

According to NYS DEC, a high wildfire rating means,

All fine dead fuels ignite readily and fires start easily from most causes. Unattended brush and campfires are likely to escape. Fires spread rapidly and short-distance spotting is common. High-intensity burning may develop on slopes or in concentrations of fine fuels. Fires may become serious and their control difficult unless they are attacked successfully while small.

The rest of the state has a moderate risk of wilfires.

New York Park Rangers Battle Multiple Wildfires

Over the past week, rangers with the NYS DEC have been fighting multiple wildfires.

Hamlet of Poestenkill - Rensselaer County - May 30

The fire was the result of a bonfire not fully extinguished nor in a proper fire pit. Ranger Jackson issued one ticket for failing to clear flammable material around a fire.

NYSDEC
loading...

Town of Hadley - Saratoga County - June 1

NYSDEC
loading...

Town of Chazy - Clinton County - June 1

Rangers issued two tickets to the 68-year-old landowner for burning debris without clearing three feet around the base of the fire and setting forestland on fire.

NYSDEC
loading...

Town of Hancock - Delaware County - June 1

NYSDEC
loading...

Hamlet of Garrison - Putnam County - June 2

NYSDEC
loading...

Town of Johnsburg - Warren County - June 2

The cause of the fire is believed to be a lightning strike.

NYSDEC
loading...
Get our free mobile app

10 Tips To Prevent Wildfires

Smokey The Bear said it best, "only you can prevent wildfires." Well, it's a lot easier said than done, Smokey. Great name for a bear trying to warn us about fire hazards, by the way.

In order to prevent wildfires, you have to first know how they can be prevented. Here are 10 tips provided by the Department Of Interior that will help you in your every day life, so you can enjoy being outside, camping, and having bonfires without it turning into a problem.

Here are their 10 tips, along with some simplified explanations from me.

Let's Go Camping! Check Out These Updated Upstate NY Campgrounds

It's camping season in Upstate New York. If you plan on going camping, there are many campgrounds across the state that are being upgraded with makeovers and improvements. for the 2023 season. These include actual campsites, swimming pools, campgrounds, and the addition of EV chargers according to newyorkupstate.com. Check out to see if the campground you go to is making improvements this season.
Filed Under: new york state, Yasmin Young, wildfires
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR