More Than Half Of New York State Has A High Risk Of Wildfires

An air quality alert has been issued for parts of New York State due to pollutants caused by wildfire in Canada. Meanwhile, more than half of New York State currently has a high risk of wildfires. Over the past week, New York State Department of Environmental Protection rangers have battled at least six wildfires in multiple counties.

NYSDEC NYSDEC loading...

According to NYS DEC, a high wildfire rating means,

All fine dead fuels ignite readily and fires start easily from most causes. Unattended brush and campfires are likely to escape. Fires spread rapidly and short-distance spotting is common. High-intensity burning may develop on slopes or in concentrations of fine fuels. Fires may become serious and their control difficult unless they are attacked successfully while small.

The rest of the state has a moderate risk of wilfires.

New York Park Rangers Battle Multiple Wildfires

Over the past week, rangers with the NYS DEC have been fighting multiple wildfires.

Hamlet of Poestenkill - Rensselaer County - May 30

The fire was the result of a bonfire not fully extinguished nor in a proper fire pit. Ranger Jackson issued one ticket for failing to clear flammable material around a fire.

NYSDEC NYSDEC loading...

Town of Hadley - Saratoga County - June 1

NYSDEC NYSDEC loading...

Town of Chazy - Clinton County - June 1

Rangers issued two tickets to the 68-year-old landowner for burning debris without clearing three feet around the base of the fire and setting forestland on fire.

NYSDEC NYSDEC loading...

Town of Hancock - Delaware County - June 1

NYSDEC NYSDEC loading...

Hamlet of Garrison - Putnam County - June 2

NYSDEC NYSDEC loading...

Town of Johnsburg - Warren County - June 2

The cause of the fire is believed to be a lightning strike.

NYSDEC NYSDEC loading...

Get our free mobile app

10 Tips To Prevent Wildfires Smokey The Bear said it best, "only you can prevent wildfires." Well, it's a lot easier said than done, Smokey. Great name for a bear trying to warn us about fire hazards, by the way.

In order to prevent wildfires, you have to first know how they can be prevented. Here are 10 tips provided by the Department Of Interior that will help you in your every day life, so you can enjoy being outside, camping, and having bonfires without it turning into a problem.

Here are their 10 tips, along with some simplified explanations from me.