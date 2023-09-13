April is Sexually Transmitted Infection Month and New York is leading the way. We are among the top 5 states with STDs. BackgroundCheck.org analyzed STI data from the Centers for Disease Control to determine its list.

New York State Is #4 For Sexually Transmitted Infections

STD Cases Per 100K - 1,639.00

Total STD Cases - 270,607

New York has the distinction of being the only non-southern state in the top 5.

It’s also seen an average annual increase of 1.14% and records an average of 276,429 STD cases per year.

But the good news, if any, is that New York State ranks #48 when it comes to average yearly increases in sexually transmitted diseases since 2015.

The other states in the top 5 are:

1. Mississippi

2. Louisiana

3. Georgia

4. New York

5. South Carolina

The states with the least amount of STI cases are:

46. Idaho

47. Wyoming

48. Maine

49. New Hampshire

50. Vermont

These 3 Sexually Transmitted Infections Are The Most Popular in New York

Young people in New York State are at a higher risk of catching an STI. People under the age of 26 years old made up 52.5 percent of the diagnosed cases of STIs. Three groups, in particular, are the most affected by STIs in New York State,

The highest rates of STIs in NYS continued to be seen in young people, non-Hispanic black individuals, and men who have sex with men.

According to the most recent data released by the New York State Health Department, these three sexually transmitted diseases are the most commonly transmitted (as of 2020, which is the most recent data provided by the state).

3. Syphilis

Early Syphilis is the third most popular STI with 7,752 New Yorkers contracting the disease. Gangster and mafia boss Al Capone died of complications of untreated Syphilis,

Due to his failing health, Capone was released from prison on November 16, 1939, and referred to the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for the treatment of paresis (caused by late-stage syphilis).

In New York City, New York County had the most cases with 2,008. Outside of the City, the Hudson Valley region had the most cases with 405. Antibiotics can cure Syphilis, but the damage done by letting it go untreated cannot be undone.

2. Gonorrhea

Gonorrhea is the second most popular STI in New York. There were 42,318 cases reported,

The increase among females was higher than males (10.6% compared to 9.2%). Additionally, the rates were highest among males 20-34, and among females 15-24.

The highest number of cases of Gonorrhea were in Kings County with 7,753. Outside of NYC, the Rochester region had the most cases with 4,494 and the Buffalo region was not far behind with 3,817 cases. It can be treated with antibiotics, but there is a new antimicrobial resistant Gonorrhea.

1. Chlamydia

The most commonly reported STI in New York is Chlamydia. In 2020 there were 97,199 cases of Chlamydia around the state, which is actually down from 124,389 cases in 2019. Kings County had the most cases with 17,129 reported. Outside of NYC, the Hudson Valley Region had the most cases with 7,095.

New Yorkers ages 20 to 24 had the most cases of the STI with a total of 32,284. There were 27,692 cases (28.5%) among African-Americans,

Non-Hispanic black individuals are disproportionately impacted by chlamydia, followed by American Indian/Alaska Native and Hispanic individuals.

Chlamydia can be cured with antibiotics.

If you suspect that you might have an STI, you can find a testing clinic near you here.

