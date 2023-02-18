New York State Is Among The Top 10 Most Sinful In America

A new list had been released ranking the most sinful states in America and New York has landed in the top 10. WalletHub conducted a thorough study to find the states with the most sin in the U.S.

Photo by Shalone Cason on Unsplash Photo by Shalone Cason on Unsplash loading...

WalletHub used seven key dimensions - Anger & Hatred, Jealousy, Excesses & Vices, Greed, Lust, Vanity, and Laziness. It looked at each of the 50 states using 47 key indicators of "immoral or illicit behavior." The data set includes violent crimes, hate-crime incidents, the share of rude drivers, excessive drinking, and the share of the population with gambling disorders.

The cost of state sins is something we have to share as a nation, though. Gambling alone costs the U.S. about $5 billion per year. That’s nothing compared to the amount of money we lose from smoking, though – over $300 billion per year. Harmful behavior on the individual level can add up to staggering economic costs on a national scale.

Highlights of New Yorks Sinfulness (1=Most Sinful; 25=Avg.):

18th – Anger & Hatred

19th – Jealousy

25th – Lust

1st – Vanity

10th – Laziness

As you notice above, New Yorkers are very vain, according to the WalletHub study. Even if no one else likes New Yorkers, it looks like we really, really like ourselves.

The Most Sinful State In America Is...

Photo by David Lusvardi on Unsplash Photo by David Lusvardi on Unsplash loading...

I doubt anyone is surprised about Nevada landing at #1. When it comes to where we rank, we came in at...

New York State Ranks #10 On The List Of The Most Sinful States In America

Photo by Tania Fernandez on Unsplash Photo by Tania Fernandez on Unsplash loading...

Take a look at the rest of the top 10:

2 California

3 Louisiana

4 Florida

5 Pennsylvania

6 Texas

7 Tennessee

8 Illinois

9 South Carolina

Get our free mobile app

10 Counties Had The Most Divorces In New York State

You Can't Legally Buy Booze In Any Of These 7 Towns In New York State