You can expect to see more police on the roads across New York State this weekend. Expect the unexpected; troopers will be using both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement vehicles during the operation.

Italian Youths Shop, Socialize And Party Getty Images loading...

New York State Police Crack Down On Drunk And Drugged Drivers

This isn't the weekend to drive impaired or distracted. New York State Police are increasing their presence to target drunk and drugged drivers and other traffic infractions over the Fourth of July holiday. Since the Fourth falls on Tuesday this year, many people are enjoying a 4-day weekend. That means more people on the road, more get-togethers and traveling, and potentially more dangerous.

The special enforcement period is already underway (it kicked off at 6 pm on Friday, June 30, 2023) and will run through 3 am on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. In addition to increased patrols, there will be sobriety checkpoints and DWI patrols. They will also be looking for distracted drivers.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said,

The Fourth of July is known for its fun and fireworks, but New Yorkers should remember fun can turn fatal if you don’t make the right decision. Troopers will be out in force and highly visible this holiday weekend, on the lookout for impaired, drugged, and reckless drivers who put others’ lives in danger. Remember, put down the phone, drive sober, follow the rules of the road, and responsibly enjoy your time with family and friends.

During the 2022 Fourth of July weekend, Troopers gave out 11,873 total tickets, arrested 187 people for DWI, and investigated 775 crashes, including two that were deadly.

Get our free mobile app

Here's The Penalty For Getting Caught Driving While High In New York State Before you decide to consume cannabis and then illegally drive under the influence in New York, you should know the real cost of your decision. Not only will you have to pay up in dollars, but you'll also pay with time, a hit to your license, and possibly injury or death.

The penalties for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol are pretty harsh in New York according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.