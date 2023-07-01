Expect An Increased Police Presence On Roads In New York State
You can expect to see more police on the roads across New York State this weekend. Expect the unexpected; troopers will be using both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement vehicles during the operation.
New York State Police Crack Down On Drunk And Drugged Drivers
This isn't the weekend to drive impaired or distracted. New York State Police are increasing their presence to target drunk and drugged drivers and other traffic infractions over the Fourth of July holiday. Since the Fourth falls on Tuesday this year, many people are enjoying a 4-day weekend. That means more people on the road, more get-togethers and traveling, and potentially more dangerous.
The special enforcement period is already underway (it kicked off at 6 pm on Friday, June 30, 2023) and will run through 3 am on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. In addition to increased patrols, there will be sobriety checkpoints and DWI patrols. They will also be looking for distracted drivers.
New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said,
The Fourth of July is known for its fun and fireworks, but New Yorkers should remember fun can turn fatal if you don’t make the right decision. Troopers will be out in force and highly visible this holiday weekend, on the lookout for impaired, drugged, and reckless drivers who put others’ lives in danger. Remember, put down the phone, drive sober, follow the rules of the road, and responsibly enjoy your time with family and friends.
During the 2022 Fourth of July weekend, Troopers gave out 11,873 total tickets, arrested 187 people for DWI, and investigated 775 crashes, including two that were deadly.