Police in New York State may be making unannounced visits at some homes in New York State this Halloween. New York State has a 'no candy' policy, which goes into effect on Halloween.

Under New York State's Sex Offender Registration Act, sex offenders must register with the state so that their whereabouts can be tracked. In addition to a pictures and fingerprints, the state keeps track of sex offenders,

Name, all aliases used, date of birth, sex, race, height, weight, eye color, driver's license number, home address and/or expected place of domicile, any internet accounts with internet access providers belonging to such offender and internet identifiers that such offender uses.

New York State Has A 'No Candy' Policy For Sex Offenders

Registered sex offenders in New York don't get to celebrate Halloween. Operation Halloween: Zero Tolerance" prohibits sex offenders from participating by wearing masks or costumes, answering their doors to trick-or -treaters, or offering candy on Halloween.

7 Halloween Rules For Sex Offenders In New York State:

- No porch lights on

- No Halloween decorations

- No passing out or leaving out a bowl of candy

- No costumes

- No kids allowed inside the home

- Only answer the door for police or parole officers

- Be home by 3 pm to meet curfew

To find information about a Level 1 sex offender or offender whose level has not been determined by a judge, you can call 800-262-3257, between 8 am and 4 pm Monday through Friday. You must have the individual's name and one of the following ‐ an exact address, date of birth, driver's license number, or Social Security number.

