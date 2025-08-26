9 Items You Can&#8217;t Bring Into New York State Fair

9 Items You Can’t Bring Into New York State Fair

Getty Images

The New York State Fair kicks off today and runs through Labor Day weekend, closing on September 1, 2025.

"People from across New York State will come together this year to experience an affordable, 13-day celebration of delicious food, eye-opening exhibits, captivating entertainment, and great fun. This year’s New York State Fair will showcase numerous animals, hundreds of commercial attractions, scores of exciting midway rides, and dozens of big-name entertainers."

Almost one million people - 868,745 attendees - are expected to attend the Fair this year, but attendance has dropped. Last year, in 2024, 868,745 people attended, which was a decrease from 932,699 in 2023. The record for attendance was in 2019 at 1,329,275.

Photo by FREDDY IRRA on Unsplash
If you plan on attending the fair during its 13-day run, there are some rules you need to know about. The fair prohibits people from bringing in certain items.

1. Guns

Getty Images
Guns and firearms are not permitted anywhere on the New York State Fairgrounds. This includes "registered or unregistered, machine guns, rifles, shotguns, antique firearms, black powder rifles, black powder shotguns, or any muzzle-loading firearms."

2. Weapons

Photo by Smallswing on Unsplash
Along with firearms, other weapons are not allowed on fairgrounds. These include brass knuckles, knives, stun guns, chukka sticks, slingshots, and bludgeons.

3. Drones

Photo by Jason Mavrommatis on Unsplash
Drones and quadcopters are not allowed.

4. Alcoholic Beverages

Photo by Josh Olalde on Unsplash
Alcoholic beverages not purchased from the fairgrounds are not to be brought in.

5. Roller Blades

Photo by Luka Reedy on Unsplash
Fair attendees can't bring in roller blades, roller skates, or skateboards.

6. Pets

Photo by Piotr Musioł on Unsplash
Cats, dogs, or other animals are not permitted at the fair unless they are service animals.

7. Selfie Sticks

Photo by Casey Chae on Unsplash
Weirdly enough, selfie sticks made the list of prohibited items.

8. Signs

Photo by Luis Morera on Unsplash
Signs and placards are not allowed to be brought into the fair.

9. Segways

Photo by Timur Romanov on Unsplash
Fairgoers cannot bring in "Two-wheeled power or self-propelled recreational scooters other than power mobility scooters used by persons with limited mobility, Segways, unless employed as a mobility device to accommodate a person with a disability, Hover Boards, and Bicycles or any other similar items."

Get The Full New York State Fair Rules Here

