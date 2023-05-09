Camping season at New York State Parks will be opening soon. Most of the state-run sites will open in mid-May. Here are the opening date for each site and some important information about changes that the state has made to the camping reservation process.

Here's When Each Campground in New York State Opens

Alger Island & Fourth Lake Day Use Area (Herkimer County) - May 19 through September 4 - $18.00

Ausable Point (Clinton County) - May 19 through October 9 - $22.00

Bear Spring Mountain (Delaware County) - May 19 through September 4 - $18.00

Beaverkill (Sullivan County) - May 19 through September 4 - $20.00

Brown Tract Pond (Hamilton County) - May 19 through September 4 - $18.00

Buck Pond (Franklin County) - May 19 through September 4 - $20.00

Caroga Lake (Fulton County) - May 19 through September 4 - $20.00

Cranberry Lake (St. Lawrence County) - May 19 through October 9 - $20.00

Crown Point (Essex County) - May 19 through October 9 - $18.00

Devil's Tombstone (Greene County) - May 19 through September 4 - $16.00

Eagle Point (Warren County) - May 19 through September 10 - $22.00

Eighth Lake (Hamilton County) - May 19 through October 9 - $22.00

Fish Creek (Franklin County) - April 7 through October 9 - $22.00

Frontier Town (Essex County) - May 19 through October 9 - $25.00

Forked Lake (Hamilton County) - May 19 through September 4 - $18.00

Glen Island (Warren County) - May 19 through October 9 - $28.00

Golden Beach (Hamilton County) - May 19 through September 4 - $20.00

Hearthstone Point (Warren County) - May 19 through September 10 - $22.00

Hinckley Reservoir Day Use Area (Herkimer County) - May 27 through September 4 - N/A

Indian Lake Islands (Hamilton County) - May 19 through October 9 - $20.00

Kenneth L. Wilson (Ulster County) - May 19 through October 9 - $22.00

Lake Durant (Hamilton County) - May 19 through September 4 - $20.00

Lake Eaton (Hamilton County) - May 19 through October 9 - $20.00

Lake George Battlefield Day Use Area (Warren County) - May 27 through September 4 - N/A

Lake George Battleground (Warren County) - May 19 - through October 9 - $22.00

Lake George Beach Day Use Area (Warren County) - May 27 through September 4 - N/A

Lake Harris (Essex County) - May 19 through October 9 - $18.00

Lewey Lake (Hamilton County) - May 19 through September 4 - $20.00

Limekiln Lake (Hamilton County) - May 19 through September 4 - $20.00

Lincoln Pond (Essex County) - May 19 through September 4 - $18.00

Little Pond (Delaware County) - May 19 through October 9 - $22.00

Little Sand Point (Hamilton County) - May 19 through September 4 - $20.00

Long Island (Warren County) - May 19 through September 10 - $28.00

Luzerne Warren - May 19 through September 10 - $22.00

Meacham Lake (Franklin County) - May 19 through October 9 - $20.00

Meadowbrook (Essex County) - May 19 through September 4 - $18.00

Moffitt Beach (Hamilton County) - May 19 through September 4 - $22.00

Mongaup Pond (Sullivan County) - May 19 through September 4 - $22.00

Narrow Island (Warren County) - May 19 through September 17 - $28.00

Nicks Lake (Herkimer County) - May 19 through October 9 - $22.00

Northampton Beach (Fulton County) - May 19 through October 9 - $22.00

North/South Lake (Greene County) - May 19 through October 22 - $22.00

Paradox Lake (Essex County) - May 19 through September 4 - $18.00

Point Comfort (Hamilton County) - May 19 through September 4 - $20.00

Prospect Mountain Veterans Memorial Day Use Area (Warren County) - May 27 through November 11 - N/A

Putnam Pond (Essex County) - May 19 through October 9 - $18.00

Rogers Rock (Warren County) - May 19 through September 4 - $22.00

Rollins Pond (Franklin County) - May 19 through September 10 - $20.00

Sacandaga (Hamilton County) - May 19 through September 4 - $20.00

Saranac Lake Islands (Franklin County) - May 19 through September 10 - $22.00

Scaroon Manor (Warren County) - May 19 through September 4 - $25.00

Sharp Bridge (Essex County) - May 19 through September 4 - $18.00

Taylor Pond (Clinton County) - May 19 through September 4 - $16.00

Tioga Point (Hamilton County) - May 19 through September 4 - $18.00

Wilmington Notch (Essex County) - May 5 through October 9 - $18.00

Woodland Valley (Ulster County) - May 19 through October 9 - $20.00

New York State To Now Offer Same-Day Camping Reservations

Campers can now secure a last-minute reservation at any of DEC's 52 campgrounds. All campgrounds in New York State will now accept same-day reservations. While reservations will be required, people can now book one up until 5 pm on the day they plan to arrive. One-night bookings will also be available for the 2023 season at any DEC campground starting April 7. DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said,

DEC is excited to make some changes and updates to this year's reservation window for DEC campgrounds. While many campers book weeks or months in advance, there continues to be a high demand for last-minute bookings. Adding same-day reservations will allow our customers to check availability and book a reservation on their way to a campground. An additional 17 hours to book a camping stay will ensure sites are available before arriving and prevent anyone from arriving to a full campground.

You can get information on DEC-operated campgrounds by visiting the DEC's website or calling DEC's Bureau of Recreation at 518-457-2500. If you want to make a reservation at any of the DEC's campgrounds, call ReserveAmerica at 1-800-456-CAMP (2267) or visit the ReserveAmerica website.

