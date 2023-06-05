This City Was Named The Best Place To Live In New York State

One New York State city has made the list of the best places to live in the United States. U.S. News & World Report has released its list of 2022-2023 best places to live and this New York city made the top 25, just barely missing the top 20. It did, however receive the honor of being the #1 city to live in New York.

U.S. News analyzed the 150 most populous metro areas to find the best places to live. To make the top of the list, a place had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life. New York often gets beat up and many cities land on "bad" lists, so it's nice to see a city land on a "good" list.

Huntsville, Alabama is named the best place to live

Huntsville received an overall score of 7. As far as quality of life it scored 6.8 and for value, it got an 8.5.

Which New York State City Did U.S. News Name Among Best Places to Live?

Before we get to the city that almost made the top 20 list, here are the cities that made it into the top 50:

#45 - Buffalo, NY

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

#42 - Rochester, NY

Photo by Yassine Khalfalli on Unsplash Photo by Yassine Khalfalli on Unsplash loading...

#38 - Syracuse, NY

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Albany, New York Ranks #21 On The List Of Best Cities To Live

Incoming NY Governor Kathy Hochul Gives First Press Conference After Cuomo's Resignation Getty Images loading...

Albany is the capital of New York State. The population of the city, as of 202, was 314,848. It is located within New York's Capital Region. There are 12 colleges and universities within Albany County, with more than 100,000 students.

Here's how Albany scored:

6.5 Overall

4.9 Desirability

7.5 Value

6.5 Job Market

6.9 Quality of Life

5.1 Net Migration

Albany ranked #74 in Best Places to Retire, #1 in Best Places to Live in New York and #25 in Best Places to Live for Quality of Life.

Photo by Roger Lipera on Unsplash Photo by Roger Lipera on Unsplash loading...

Get our free mobile app

These 8 Small New York State Towns Are The Among Worst In America

These 8 small towns in New York State made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list.

Percentile - Town Name

20 - Elmont, NY

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

19 - Shirley, NY

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

18 - Newburgh, NY

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

17 - Watertown, NY

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

14 - Central Islip, NY

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

12 - Coram, NY

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

12 - Hempstead, NY

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

This Small New York Town Is Among The Worst In The U.S.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

2 - Spring Valley, NY

Spring Valley is a village in the towns of Ramapo and Clarkstown in Rockland County, New York, United States.

No New York small towns made it into the 99th percentile, which is the best. But Saratoga Springs, NY, did make it into the 98th percentile. The best small town to live in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, according to the WalletHub Study.

Upstate New York's 20 Best Places To Live For 2023 [RANKED] Money Inc. has dug in and determined the 20 best places to live in Upstate New York based on the most important factors that lead to a high quality of life. From Buffalo to Rochester to the Finger Lakes and the Greater Capital Region - you will find many of the communities you know and love represented on this list based on all they have to offer. Factors like affordable cost of living, great employment opportunities, and just fun stuff to do all contributed to the best of the best Upstate!