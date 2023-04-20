After a teenage boy died doing the 'Benadryl Challenge' from TikTok, parents are being warned to watch their kids' social media activities. Jacob Stevens, who was a 13-year-old from Ohio, died after participating in the challenge.

Viral Benadryl Challenge Could Harm Or Kill Young New Yorkers

Benadryl, a non-prescription medication, is used to treat allergy symptoms,

BENADRYL® (diphenhydramine HCl) is an over-the-counter (OTC) antihistamine that works to relieve allergies for both children and adults and is an effective and safe medicine when used as directed by the label.

The active ingredient in Benadryl is an antihistamine called diphenhydramine HCl. It can cause dizziness and/or drowsiness.

It's not clear how much Benadryl Jacob ingested, but his family said that he was hooked up to a ventilator for about a week before he passed away, according to CNN. The company released a statement stressing the dangers of overdosing on Benadryl,

We understand that consumers may have heard about an online challenge involving the misuse or abuse of diphenhydramine. The challenge, which involves ingestion of excessive quantities of diphenhydramine, is a dangerous trend and should be stopped immediately. BENADRYL® products and other diphenhydramine products should only be used as directed by the label.

Why Are Kids Taking Excessive Amounts Of Benadryl?

This isn't the first time the Benadryl Challenge has been circulating on social media. A couple of years ago, kids were doing the challenge. You might be wondering what the purpose of the Benadryl Challenge is. The Partnership To End Addiction says the goal is to hallucinate,

The challenge urges viewers to take as many as 12 tablets at a time to supposedly induce hallucinations. For perspective, the maximum allowed dose in a 24-hour period is six tablets for children 6 to under 12 years of age and 12 tablets for adults and children over 12 years of age. Taking more than the recommended amount can lead to nausea, seizures or even death.

The organization recommends that parents in New York speak to their children and teens about the dangers of overdosing on Benadryl. Parents should also monitor their kids' social media accounts. Teens are posting videos of them doing the challenge to gain followers, clout, and go viral.

(The news report below is from two years ago)

Parents should contact poison control or call 911 if they suspect their child has overdosed on Benadryl.

