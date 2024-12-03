New York State Will Pay Your Heating Bill

As the first real snow of the season rolled in (and continues to roll in) for many areas in New York, we are reminded of how expensive it can be living here, trying to heat our homes during winter. New Yorkers who need help paying their heating bills can get money from the state. The state's heating assistance program HEAP, is now accepting applications.

Homeowners In New York State Can Now Apply For $8,000 To Replace Furnace

Certain homeowners in New York are eligible for up to $8,000 in assistance from the state to repair heating equipment. Winter in New York is here and so far, it's brutal, frigid, and long, leaving some homeowners struggling to keep the heat on. If your heating equipment needs repair or needs to be replaced, help is available. The program is open and accepting applications.

In addition to getting financial help to pay for heating fuel, New York has funds available for homeowners to maintain heating equipment.

If you are a homeowner and eligible, the Heating Equipment Repair and Replacement benefit can help you repair or replace your furnace, boiler and other direct heating equipment necessary to keep your home's primary heating source working.

Depending on how much the boiler, furnace, or other heating equipment costs, eligible people could receive up to $4,000 for repairs or $8,000 for a replacement.

In order to receive funds, an applicant must meet income eligibility. The HEAP Local District Contact also requires an eligibility interview for all HERR applications. The application process is now open. HEAP Local District Contacts can be found here.

New York State Residents Can Get Heating Assistance

The Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, opened for the 2024-2025 winter season on Friday, November 1, 2024. Low- and middle-income residents and seniors can apply to receive up to $976 in aid. The Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance distributes the assistance payments. New Yorkers who need help can receive one regular benefit per season.

New York State will also offer emergency benefits. First and Second Emergency is scheduled to open on January 2, 2025. When emergency benefits open eligible New Yorkers will be able to request emergency assistance.

New York residents outside of the City can apply here. NYC residents can apply here.

