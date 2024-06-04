The FBI is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a Hell's Angels gang member who is on the run. A reward of $5,000 is being offered for Christopher Slightam.

Christopher Slightam may also be going by the name Crazy Chris or Cris McNair. He is wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for Failure to Appear (Federal RICO and Narcotics Conspiracy Charges). On July 21, 2017, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Slightam in the United States District Court, Southern District of New York in White Plains due to his failure to appear. Do not try to apprehend Slightam.

"The FBI's New York Field Office, Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force, is assisting the United States Marshals Service with the search for Christopher Slightam. He is wanted in connection with an investigation into the Hell’s Angels outlaw motorcycle gang operating in New Rochelle, New York. Slightam was released on bail after being arrested and charged in February of 2017 on federal RICO and narcotics conspiracy charges. Slightam pleaded guilty and was ordered to surrender to U.S. Marshals in July of 2017, but he failed to appear."

Date(s) of Birth Used: April 19, 1973 and April 11, 1973

Place of Birth: Connecticut

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Height: 5 feet, 11 inches

Weight: 220 to 240 pounds

Sex: Male

Race: White

Nationality: American

Slightam has tattoos on his arms, including "Diablo" and "1%," which outlaw motorcycle gangs use to refer to themselves. He was last seen wearing a short goatee and mustache, however, he may have changed his appearance to evade law enforcement. He might be hiding out in the Hudson Valley area of New York.

