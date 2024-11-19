17 Most Wanted Criminals In New York State

Have you seen any of New York State's 'Most Wanted Fugitives?' They are considered armed and dangerous by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's Office of Special Investigations. Under no circumstances should you try to apprehend any of these fugitives. The investigator's contact info in each case is below each photo. Some of these fugitives have been on the run for over a year. Each is presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

1. Shawn Grey was born on January 6, 1976. He is a white male who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds. He was convicted of Criminal Possession of Weapon 2nd in the Poughkeepsie (Dutchess County) area.

Date of Birth: 1/6/1976

NYS OSI NYS OSI loading...

History of multiple convictions including of Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Assault, Burglary. Subject is considered a violent offender and is historically homeless. Subject also has an active warrant out of state for absconding in the state of Louisiana.

If you have any information about Grey's whereabouts, contact investigator J. Richardson at (845) 376-3342 or senior investigator P. Cullen at (914) 384-5467.

2. Louis M. Landri is a white male who was born on November 29, 1985. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has a hornet tattoo on his neck, the word gutter on his stomach, the word casanova on his right forearm and a bullseye on his left hand. He was convicted of Assault 1st /Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd. in Amenia (Dutchess County). He has prior arrests in Orange and Ulster Counties, mainly in Kingston.

NYS OSI NYS OSI loading...

Subject is a violent offender with history of multiple convictions including Assault, Grand Larceny, Forgery, and Criminal Possession of Narcotics.

Contact investigator J. Richardson at (845) 376-3342 or senior investigator P. Cullen at (914) 384-5467, if you have any information about Landri.

3. Brian J. Lapointe was born on December 4, 1985. He is a white male who weighs 140 pounds and stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He has the initial "E" tattooed on his left hand. Lapointe is wanted for Criminal Sexual Act 2nd/ Burglary 3rd in Fishkill (Dutchess County). He has also committed crimes in Orange County.

NYS OSI NYS OSI loading...

Subject is registered as a Level 2 Sex Offender. History of multiple convictions including of Grand Larceny, Sodomy, Forgery, Escape and Burglary. Subject is considered a violent offender. Subject is historically homeless and frequent the areas of Newburgh, NY and Poughkeepsie, NY.

Contact investigator J. Richardson at (845) 376-3342 or senior investigator P. Cullen at (914) 384-5467, if you have any information about Lapointe.

4. Robert Giuliano is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs 223 pounds. He is a white male who was born on September 7, 1975. He has a tattoo of barbed wire on his right arm. Giuliano was convicted of Attempted Forgery 2nd, Grand Larceny 3rd, and Identity theft. He is a multi-state offender with records in FL, IL, NJ, and NY. Giuliano was last seen in Scottsdale, AZ.

NYS OSI NYS OSI loading...

Subject has been romance scamming women. Frequents New York, Miami and Scottsdale, Az.

If you have seen or have information about Giuliano, please contact investigator C. Guiden at (718) 954-7373 or senior investigator A. Rodriguez at (518) 944-9917.

5. Jerome Dixon is a black male who was born on June 18, 1992. He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 173 pounds. He was convicted of Rape 3rd, Attempted, Criminal Possession Forged Instrument 1st in the Bronx. He has a history of absconding, weapons possession, and assaultive behavior.

NYS OSI NYS OSI loading...

Contact investigator Jesus M. Dumeng Jr. at (646) 483-5938 or senior investigator D. Canario at (518) 925-5066 if you have any information about Dixon.

6. Angel Velasquez aka Baby J, is a Hispanic male who was born on July 3, 1976. He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds. He wears reading glasses and has a teardrop tattoo under his right eye. Velasquez was convicted of Burglary 1st, Sexual Abuse 1st, Attempted, and Robbery 1st in New York City (Kings and Queens County). He is a member of the Latin Kings

NYS OSI NYS OSI loading...

Contact investigator Kim Richardson at (646) 523-4843 or senior investigator D. Canario at (518) 925-5066 with any information about Velasquez.

7. Michael Foster is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs 229 pounds. He is a black male born on January 7, 1983. He was convicted of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd. Foster is wanted by Cohoes PD.

NYS OSI NYS OSI loading...

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact investigator L. Crossett at (518) 703-4411 or senior investigator P. Cullen at (914) 384-5467.

8. Hosam Alguhem was born on September 17, 1997. He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs 155 pounds. He was convicted of Criminal Possession of Weapon 2nd in Syracuse. He has a history of alcohol and drug use.

NYS OSI NYS OSI loading...

Contact investigator Yahaida Estrada at (347) 578-0581 or senior investigator D. Canario at (518) 925-5066 with any information.

9. Derrick Fredericks is a black male born on February 9, 1990. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs 194 pounds. He is a known Blood gang member. He was convicted of CRIM POSS WEAP 2nd Robbery 3rd Youthful Offender in Oneida County. He has a criminal history that includes drug use, larceny, violence, and a weapon-related offense.

NYS OSI NYS OSI loading...

Contact investigator Nouf. Rabadi at (518) 703-1958 or senior investigator D. Canario at (518) 925-5066 if you have information about Fredericks.

10. Kahleel Dexter is a black male who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds. He was born on April 30, 2001. He was convicted of Attempted Robbery 1st in Niagara Falls. He has affiliations with Long Island, Albany, and the Buffalo area.

Scar Abdomen: stab wound/ Scar: top of head/ Tattoo left arm- MG/ISOM KING/ Tattoo right arm- MOB, BCB, GENERAL/ Chest- Heart Tattoo. Has been using aliases when he has encounters with police.

Please reach out to investigator Matthew Garber at (585) 775-5111 or senior investigator Doug Rusinko at (585) 303-9568 with any information about Dexter.

11. Robert Herman was born on March 27, 1956. He is a white male who has been convicted of Failure to Register Sex Offenders and Burglary. His crimes were committed in the Rochester area. Herman is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision loading...

Subject is a Level 3 Sex Offender for more than one sexual offense against teenage boys. WEARS GLASSES,TATTOO:R-SHOULDER:THUNDERBOLT,R-BICEP:UNICORN,R-FOREARM: "RIP DEBBIE 1/10/99",L-SHOULDER:EAGLE,"LAURA"

If you have any information about Herman's whereabouts, please contact investigator Marc Saben at (315) 317-8732 or senior investigator Doug Rusinko at (585) 303-9568.

12. Dequran Reed-Oliver is a black male who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. Reed Oliver was born on December 2, 1996. he has been convicted of Attempted Burglary 2nd and GL Auto. His crimes were committed in the Rochester area.

NYS OSI NYS OSI loading...

Subject is involved in scheme to defraud activities and has a warrant in Charlotte NC for a domestic offense. GOLD TEETH;SCARS=FACE; TATS=FACE-"GOD BLESS,MOE"(STAR),NECK-"GOD FIRST"(CROSS),CHEST-"JUMYRIA",R/BI-(ROSE)"BRE,D",R/FA-"JAH-ZYRE,DIANNA,RIP QB"(CROSSW/ RIP RAVEN"),L/BI-"R"; WEARS GLASSES

If you have any info regarding Reed-Oliver, contact investigator Marc Saben at (315) 317-8732 or senior investigator Doug Rusinko at (585) 303-9568.

13. Luis Lugo, born March 24, 1989, is wanted in New York State in Newburgh. He was convicted of Criminal Possession Weapon in the second degree. Lugo is a Hispanic male who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.

Date of Birth: 03/24/1989

Subject is a Level 2 Sex Offender. History of Rape 2nd. Multiple tattoos along right arm including “SURENO”, DEMON with WINGS and “Newburgh on right hand. On left hand: Rosary Beads, “LUGO”, and 2 PELTRATS.

NYS DOCCS NYS DOCCS loading...

Please contact investigator Joshua Richardson at 845-376-3342 or Senior Investigator Pat Cullen at 914-384-5467 if you have info regarding Lugo's whereabouts.

14. Armendo Moreno, was born on 6/1/1961. He is Hispanic, weighs 165 pounds, and stands 5 feet 6 inches tall. He is wanted on charges of murder, sodomy, aggravated sexual assault, and criminal possession of a weapon in Westchester. He is a level 3 sex offender.

attachment-ARMENDO MORENO NY Department of Corrections and Community Supervision loading...

Contact senior investigator Raphael Alvarez at 917-364-4937 with any info regarding Moreno.

15. Dandre Toole is wanted in New York City for aggravated criminal contempt, conspiracy, criminal weapon possession, and attempted assault. He was born on April 27, 1993, weighs 170 pounds, and is 6 feet tall. He is a known gang member. Toole has a tattoo of flames on his neck.

attachment-DANDRE TOOLE NY Department of Corrections and Community Supervision loading...

Please reach out to investigator Nouf Rabadi at 518-703-1958 or senior investigator Raphael Alvarez at 917-364-463 with any info about Toole.

16. Jason Callahan, a white male, is six foot, two inches tall, and weighs 170 pounds. His date of birth is 11/23/70. He is wanted for Rape 2nd and Distributing Indecent Material to a Minor.

Subject is also wanted by the Gloversville PD on a Failure to Register warrant.

NYS DOCCS NYS DOCCS loading...

Please contact investigator L. Crossett at 518-703-4411 or senior investigator Pat Cullen at 914-384-5467.

17. Louie Soto is 5 foot, 6 inches tall, and weighs 152 pounds. His date of birth is 02/28/1958. He is wanted on multiple counts of Robbery 1st, and Attempted Robbery 1st in New York County.

Subject is classified as seriously mentally ill and violent. Multiple Tattoos Left Forearm. Scars on right forearm.

NYS DOCCS NYS DOCCS loading...

Please contact investigator Nouf Rabadi at 518-703-1958 or senior investigator Rafael Alvarez at 917-364-4637.

Get our free mobile app