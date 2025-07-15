Medicaid recipients in New York State are in for a rude awakening. Trump and Republicans' 'Big Beautiful Bill' will implement many changes that will force them to lose coverage. Others will have to meet stricter requirements to keep their coverage.

What Is Medicaid Vs. Medicare?

Sometimes people get Medicaid and Medicare confused. While they both provide healthcare coverage to New Yorkers, there are some big differences. Medicare is for New Yorkers aged 65 and older, as well as some people who are younger and have certain disabilities. Medicaid offers coverage to a wider range of New Yorkers,

Medicaid is a joint federal and state program that, together with the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), provides health coverage to over 77.9 million Americans, including children, pregnant women, parents, seniors, and individuals with disabilities. Medicaid is the single largest source of health coverage in the United States.

In New York, there are 6,912,571 people enrolled in Medicaid as of February 2025. Massive changes to the federal-state health care program will impact these New Yorkers soon.

Bay Area Activists Protest Cuts To Medicaid Getty Images loading...

Massive Changes Coming To Medicaid In New York

As Republicans cheer about the 'Big Beautiful Bill,' it means some New Yorkers will lose their coverage. Beginning in 2027, as the federal government slashes Medicaid funding, it will also implement stricter rules. Medicaid recipients will be subject to mandatory, twice-yearly eligibility checks. There will also be new work requirements for New Yorkers on Medicaid. Per Health Management, "These requirements cannot be waived."

There will also be new cost-sharing requirements,

"Starting in 2028, states must apply cost-sharing requirements to Medicaid expansion adults with incomes greater than 100 percent of the federal poverty level."

KEEP READING: Bad News For Student Loan Borrowers In New York

Children Receive Emergency Care At Pediatric Hospital Getty Images loading...

While the cuts that Republicans are making will affect many New Yorkers, rural areas may get hit harder than cities. The areas of the state that heavily vote Republican rely on Medicaid more than urban areas. Per KFF.org,

"Approximately 66 million people – about 20% of the U.S. population – live in rural areas, where Medicaid covers 1 in 4 adults (a higher share than in urban areas) and plays large part in financing health care services. In rural communities, Medicaid covers nearly half of all births and one fifth of inpatient discharges. Overall, federal Medicaid spending in rural areas could decrease by 15% ($119 billion), which is far more than the $15 billion that has been suggested for the rural health fund."

KEEP READING: Changes To Student Loan Repayment Spark Concern Across New York

Per the Community Service Society, 45 percent of rural hospitals around New York State are at risk of closing in the next two to three years. Over the next six to seven years, 57 percent of rural hospitals are at risk of closing. These numbers were based on a study from 2024.

Here's How Many Medicaid Recipients Are In Each County In New York:

ALBANY - 71,547

ALLEGANY - 12,598

BRONX - 927,035

BROOME - 6,474

CATTARAUGUS - 21,449

CAYUGA - 19,945

CHAUTAUQUA - 38,945

CHEMUNG - 29,352

CHENANGO - 14,241

CLINTON - 19,811

COLUMBIA - 14,546

CORTLAND - 12,075

DELAWARE - 10,263

DUTCHESS - 62,888

ERIE - 254,835

ESSEX - 8,081

FRANKLIN - 14,516

FULTON - 14,711

GENESEE - 13,019

GREENE - 12,256

HAMILTON - 698

HERKIMER - 16,419

JEFFERSON - 29,028

KINGS (BROOKLYN) - 1,299,235

LEWIS - 5,218

LIVINGSTON - 11,824

MADISON - 15,673

MONROE - 200,898

MONTGOMERY - 18,610

NASSAU - 309,776

NEW YORK (MANHATTAN) - 484,266

NIAGARA - 54,080

ONEIDA - 70,840

ONONDAGA - 119,472

ONTARIO - 22,685

ORANGE - 127,261

ORLEANS - 10,997

OSWEGO - 33,410

OTSEGO - 13,227

PUTNAM - 17,859

QUEENS - 1,115,064

RENSSELAER - 35,750

RICHMOND (STATEN ISLAND) - 182,234

ROCKLAND - 151,610

SAINT LAWRENCE - 28,473

SARATOGA - 36,750

SCHENECTADY - 47,690

SCHOHARIE - 7,117

SCHUYLER - 3,534

SENECA - 7,690

STEUBEN - 26,276

SUFFOLK - 368,517

SULLIVAN - 28,496

TIOGA - 11,977

TOMPKINS - 16,540

ULSTER - 48,838

WARREN - 15,676

WASHINGTON - 16,440

WAYNE - 21,492

WESTCHESTER - 241,075

WYOMING - 8,898

YATES - 4,946

Get our free mobile app