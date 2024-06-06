15 Prisons In New York With Most Dangerous Inmates

Living in a prison community can be rewarding in the sense that it often provides good-paying jobs to the people in the area. But, on the other hand, there's always the lingering fear that a prisoner may escape or that there could be a riot. No matter how secure a prison is, there is always a chance that something bad can happen. That is especially true when you live near a maximum-security facility that houses the most dangerous criminals in the state. In New York, there are 15 correctional facilities that are deemed maximum security. These prisons are generally where the worst of the worst are housed. According to Cambridge Dictionary, a maximum-security prison is

a type of prison where prisoners have the least amount of freedom because they are considered dangerous and are not trusted not to escape.

Here are New York State's maximum security prisons:

1. Attica Correctional Facility

Located in Wyoming County, Attica houses male prisoners.

Attica is widely known as the scene of a deadly riot that occurred in September 1971, resulting in the death of 11 staff and 32 inmates.

2. Auburn Correctional Facility

Auburn is located in Cayuga County. It is a male-only facility.

3. Bedford Hills Correctional Facility

Bedford Hills Correctional Facility is a maximum security prison located in Westchester County.

4. Clinton Correctional Facility

Clinton Correctional Facility is located in Clinton County and has a male-only population.

5. Coxsackie Correctional Facility

Located in Greene County, Coxsackie Correctional Facility houses male incarcerated individuals.

6. Eastern NY Correctional Facility

Eastern NY Correctional Facility is a men's maximum security prison in Ulster County.

7. Elmira Correctional Facility

Elmira Correctional Facility is located in Chemung County. It is a male-only facility.

8. Five Points Correctional Facility

Five Points Correctional Facility houses male prisoners. It's located in Seneca County.

9. Great Meadow Correctional Facility

Located in Washington County, Great Meadow Correctional Facility is a men's facility.

10. Green Haven Correctional Facility

Green Haven Correctional Facility is a facility for males only, located in Dutchess County.

11. Shawangunk Correctional Facility

Located in Ulster County, Shawangunk Correctional Facility houses men.

12. Sing Sing Correctional Facility

Sing Sing Correctional Facility is a maximum security level facility for males located in Westchester County.

The facility has a history of housing both men and women, having the first correctional library with books other than bibles, construction of the “Death House” for executions of both men and women, professional

baseball games played at the prison, several escapes and riots, and numerous programs implemented for

the welfare of the inmates housed at Sing Sing.

13. Sullivan Correctional Facility

Sullivan Correctional Facility is located in Sullivan County. The population is male.

The SDU has been established to assist the hearing and/or visually impaired inmate to function at his

maximum capability in a “mainstream prison setting.

14. Upstate Correctional Facility

Located in Franklin County, Upstate Correctional Facility houses male prisoners.

15. Wende Correctional Facility

Wende Correctional Facility is located in Erie County with a male-only population.

According to the Prison Policy Initiative,

New York has an incarceration rate of 376 per 100,000 people (including prisons, jails, immigration detention, and juvenile justice facilities), meaning that it locks up a higher percentage of its people than almost any democracy on earth.

