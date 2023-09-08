New York Man Killed By Peloton Bike In Gruesome Accident

A New York man's family is suing after he was allegedly killed by his Peloton bike. His family says the company should be held financially liable for his death.

I don't know if my phone is trying to send me a message, but I constantly see ads for Peloton in my streaming apps and on social media. They have this one commercial that is really catchy, but I'm just not a stationary bike type of person. Apparently, you can rent a Peloton instead of buying it, which seems more financially viable.

New York Man Killed 'Instantly' By Peloton Bike

According to the Daily Beast, the mother of the deceased man says he was killed instantly by his Peloton bike. The 32-year-old Brooklyn man, Ryan Furtado, had purchased his bike in July of 2021. He died when the bike fell on him and sliced open his carotid artery.

According to the lawsuit his family filed, Furtado was using the bike to do a “Core” workout on Jan. 13, 2022. The fatal incident happened when he got off the bike to do some floor exercises and used the bike to help him get up,

The workout requires riders to disembark the bike to conduct exercises on the floor. Ryan disembarked the bike and conducted the floor exercises. When rising from those exercises, Ryan used the bike to assist him in getting up. The bike spun around and impacted him on his neck and face severing his carotid artery in his neck killing him instantly. Ryan was found by the New York Police Department with the Subject bike still resting on his neck and face.

His mother, Johanna Furtado, filed the lawsuit against Peloton in March of 2023. Although the suit says he was killed instantly, his mother is asking for monetary damages for her son’s “conscious pain and suffering.” In addition, she wants Peloton to be held financially responsible for final healthcare expenses, funeral and burial costs, financial support he would have contributed to his family, compensatory damages for her pain and suffering, emotional distress, loss of enjoyment of life, as well as, “the cost of all past and future medical and psychiatric care.”

