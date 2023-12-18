A New Device May Stop Many New Yorkers From Driving

Many drivers in New York State may not be able to start their cars thanks to a proposed new device. An effort is being made to have this device installed on new passenger vehicles, so anyone who purchases a new car would automatically have it.

Federal Government Taking Massive Steps To Stop Impaired Driving

The federal government is taking steps to require Advanced Impaired Driving Prevention Technology to be installed in all new passenger vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has filed an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on December 12, 2023. The technology would potentially prevent drunk, drowsy, or distracted New Yorkers from driving.

NHTSA’s information gathering and research efforts have found that several technologies show promise for detecting various states of impairment, which for the purposes of this notice are alcohol, drowsiness, and distraction.

The proposed rule would be put in place in 2024, per the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act which directs NHTSA,

To issue a final rule establishing a Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) that requires new passenger vehicles to have 'advanced drunk and impaired driving prevention technology' by 2024.

The notice does state that 'drugged' driving is not being considered in the rule-making at this time.

2 New York State Counties In Top 15 For Worst Drunk Driving Problems

According to the New York State Police,

In New York State slightly more than 30% of the fatal crashes are alcohol related. There is also an injury every 2 minutes associate with drunk driving. A driver suspected of impaired driving may be asked to submit to a blood, breath, urine or saliva test to determine the presence of alcohol or drugs in the body.

AutoInsuranceEZ.com analyzed the data and released the list of the 15 (small) counties in America with the worst drunk driving problems. The website considers small counties to have populations of between 200,000 and 349,999.

While two counties in New York made the list of small counties, neither landed in the top spot. That 'honor' went to a county in Texas,

1. Lubbock County, TX

The two (small) New York counties that made the list are:

5. Oneida County, NY

13. Saratoga County, NY

As far as medium and large counties, the good news is that none in New York made the list of the worst 15.

While you're out and about celebrating the holiday, remember, that the crackdown is underway. Marked and unmarked vehicles will be on the roads across the state and sobriety checkpoints are in effect. NYSP Troopers warn,

If you drive drunk or drugged, you not only put your life and the lives of others at risk, you could face arrest, jail time, and substantial fines and attorney fees. The average drinking and driving arrest costs up to $10,000.

You can get a reality check on the cost of driving while impaired below.

