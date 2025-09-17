New York families who rely on SNAP will likely have their benefits cut. People who rely on the government for assistance, including the elderly, disabled, and families with young children, should be prepared to receive less money monthly. We told you so comes to mind. There were so many Trump supporters claiming that Republicans were not going to cut SNAP and that people, like me, sounding the alarms, were fear-mongering.

Well, the day of reckoning is here. The U.S. House of Representatives has approved a spending bill that cuts SNAP benefits for New York's most vulnerable, while giving massive tax cuts to the wealthy. Trump's "big beautiful bill" will cut a lifeline to many people who voted for him. Trump's Congress, which controls both houses, plans to cut $230 billion in food assistance. And before anyone say that it's necessary to balance the budget, Trump's bill adds approximately $3.3 trillion to the deficit over the next 10 years, so take that excuse elsewhere. Personally, I miss the days when Republicans cared about fiscal responsibility.

What To Know About Republicans' Cuts To SNAP

Trump Administration Sets New Work Requirement Rules For Food Stamp Recipients Justin Sullivan / Getty Images loading...

KEEP READING: Major Changes Coming To SNAP In New York

Contrary to what many trolls in the comments say, Republicans have been gunning for SNAP for a long time. I can't even begin to tell you how many supporters of the new regime called cuts to SNAP "fake news." But the news is real, and it will hurt New York families, some of whom voted for the administration. As people who voted for politicians who are against helping struggling working families continue to get screwed, I always think about the old saying, "when someone shows you who they are, believe them!" According to MSN,

"The federal government spent $93.8 billion on SNAP during the last fiscal year to feed an average of 41.7 million people each month. The average monthly benefit, per person, cost $187.54."

Food Bank For NYC Provides Food Pantry And Soup Kitchen To Harlem Families Getty Images loading...

Too many New Yorkers did not believe them, and many New York families will now pay the price. The GOP says that too many people are utilizing SNAP to help make ends meet. They plan on tightening the work requirements for recipients. They also plan to make the states pay more for the cost of SNAP, which will significantly hurt deep red states.

While the spending bill still needs to pass within the U.S. Senate, in New York, 14.80% of residents receive SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps. New York ranks at #11 for people on SNAP out of all the states, according to Yahoo Finance. Many people who simply cannot work rely on SNAP to ensure they don't go hungry. In December 2024, the most recent data available, 2,981,000 New Yorkers received SNAP with a total benefit payout of $663,732,595. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities,

- more than 52% of SNAP participants are in families with children

- more than 46% are in families with members who are older adults or are disabled

- more than 31% are in working families

Get our free mobile app