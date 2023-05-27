A deadly disease that affects dogs has been spreading at an increased rate. New York has issued a veterinary alert.

Battersea Dogs Home Attempt To Rehome Abandoned And Stray Dogs Getty Images loading...

According to the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene,

Several veterinary facilities in New York City have reported an increase in cases of canine parvovirus (CPV), a highly contagious virus that can cause severe acute gastrointestinal disease primarily in young, unvaccinated dogs.

The City has issued a veterinary alert. New York Animal Care Centers diagnosed 14 dogs with parvo, which exceeds the number of cases in a single year. This number is as of March 14, 2023. Most of the cases were in the Bronx and Manhattan facilities.

Get our free mobile app

What Is Canine Parvovirus?

According to PetMD,

Canine parvovirus (CPV or commonly referred to as “parvo”) is one of the most serious viruses that dogs can get. This virus was discovered in the 1970s and rapidly became a serious threat to canine health. This is primarily because the virus is hard to kill, can live for a long time in the environment, is shed in large quantities by infected dogs, is highly contagious, and is often fatal without appropriate treatment.

But the good news is that there's a vaccine for canine parvo. It is a highly contagious disease that is spread by feces, the ground, hands, kennels, clothing, and other dogs.

Photo by Ivana La on Unsplash Photo by Ivana La on Unsplash loading...

What Are The Symptoms Of Canine Parvo?

A dog that has been infected with parvo will generally begin to show symptoms of an infection within three days to a week.

Symptoms Include:

- Lethargy

- Abdominal Pain

- Vomiting

- Diarrhea (Possibly Severe)

- High Heart Rate

- Difficulty Breathing

- Hypothermia

- Dehydration

If your dog is not vaccinated or if you recently acquired a puppy and live in the New York City area, you should consult a vet about getting your dog vaccinated.

9 Free Birthday Gifts For Your Dog

The Top 10 Most Common NY Dog Names of 2022 (Male) As "man's best friend", dogs deserve the utmost respect, starting with giving them a suitable name. See what other New Yorkers are naming their male furry friends.