The Federal Bureau of Investigation wants a notorious gang leader from New York. A reward of up to $100,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest. Please do not attempt to apprehend the suspect as he is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Yulan Adonay Archaga Carias - New York

Wanted For: Racketeering Conspiracy (RICO); Cocaine Importation Conspiracy; Possession of Machine Guns; Conspiracy to Possess Machine Guns

Reward: Up to $100,000

MS-13 Gang Member From New York On FBI's Most Wanted Fugitives List

Aliases Used: Alexander Mendoza, Yulan Andony Archaga Carias, “Porky”

Date(s) of Birth Used: February 13, 1982 and January 21, 1982

Place of Birth: San Pedro Sula, Cortes, Honduras

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5 feet, 5 inches

Weight: 160 pounds

Sex: Male

Race: White (Hispanic)

Nationality: Honduran

Yulan Adonay Archaga Carias is charged federally in the Southern District of New York with racketeering conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, and possession and conspiracy to possess machine guns. As the alleged leader of MS-13 for all of Honduras, Archaga Carias allegedly controlled MS-13 criminal activity in Honduras and provided support and resources to the MS-13 enterprise in Central America and the United States with firearms, narcotics, and cash. Archaga Carias is also allegedly responsible for supporting multi-ton loads of cocaine through Honduras to the United States and for ordering and participating in murders of rival gang members and others associated with MS-13. This case is being investigated as part of Joint Task Force Vulcan.

Contact your local FBI Field Office if you have any information.

