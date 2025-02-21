4 Roads In New York Are Among America’s ‘Most Feared’

Four roads in New York landed in the top 'most feared' roads to drive on in the U.S. One thing about living in New York State during the winter is that driving can be very dangerous. Every time there is a snowstorm there are usually multiple warnings issued about staying off the roads. Sometimes there are even driving bans put in place.

A lot of people also don't maintain their vehicles in between inspections. Driving around on bald tires or with brakes that are bad not only puts you at risk, but it is also a danger to every other driver. FEMA offers 10 tips to help you drive safely in winter weather, including slowing down when driving in the snow or on icy roads, maintaining your vehicle, and knowing how to handle a skid.

These 4 Roads Are The Most Feared In New York

Gunther Volkswagen of Daytona Beach conducted a survey of drivers around the United States to find out which roads are the 'most feared' roads to drive on during winter. The number one road that is the most feared to drive on during the winter is the Alaska Highway, also called the Alcan Highway, in Alaska.

A popular interstate that runs across New York landed at #2 - Interstate 90, also known as the New York State Thruway.

"Running east-west across the state, I-90 is particularly dangerous in Western New York. Lake-effect snow from Lake Erie can lead to sudden and heavy snowfall, creating treacherous driving conditions and frequent road closures during winter months."

Three other New York roads made it into the top 'most feared' roads to drive on in the winter:

7 - Taconic State Parkway

8 - State Route 17

15 - Interstate 87

