This Is The Most Famous Food Brand From New York

New York is an old state. Europeans discovered what would eventually become New York in 1524. The Dutch made the first land claim in 1609. Prior to the colonization of the state, the land in the New York area was home to many native tribes. According to Wikipedia, "By 1100 A.D., two main cultures had become dominant as the Iroquoian and Algonquian developed."

New York was and still is home to native tribes such as the Iroquois, Mohawk, Mohican, Seneca, Susquehannock, Petun, Chonnonton, Ontario, and Nanticoke. New York officially became the eleventh state in the Union on July 26, 1788. I said all of that to say that New York is an old state. It is also the most populated state with 19.9 million residents.

With that said, it is quite an honor for a food brand to be named the most famous in the state. One brand, which is quite popular, has been given that title by Taste of Home. That's saying a lot considering all of the food brands that have originated in New York.

Boar's Head Named The Most Famous Food Brand From NY

Boar's Head, which makes deli meat, cheeses, pickles, and condiments, was named by Taste of Home as the most popular food brand from New York State. Boar's Head Provision Co., Inc. was founded by Frank Brunckhorst in Brooklyn in 1905. While the company started in New York, it actually moved down south over 20 years ago. The company is now headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, since 2001. While the company is historic, recently it has suffered from a deadly outbreak.

The first illness from consuming Boar's Head was reported on May 29, 2024. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention traced an outbreak of listeriosis to Boar's Head. The outbreak is linked to 10 deaths and 59 hospitalizations as of September 25, 2024. Over 7 million pounds of Boar's Head products produced at a plant in Virginia were recalled. Additionally, the plant, located near Jarratt, VA, was closed, and the sales of liverwurst were discontinued.

When I lived in the city, you couldn't step foot in a deli without seeing Boar's Head. In other parts of the country where I've lived, its popularity varies. It is definitely popular in Florida and southern states where Publix stores are located, as its deli carries the brand. After the deadly outbreak and recall, are you still eating Boar's Head products?

