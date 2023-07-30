While most people choose a car for functionality, looks, comfort, or some other features that satisfy their personal needs, we can't forget safety. It's essential to investigate the safety rating and history of a vehicle before spending your hard-earned money on it. The last thing you want to do is put yourself and your loved ones in harm's way by choosing a car that may look nice but isn't safe.

The Glass Doctor did a recent study of the safest and least safe vehicles in each state.

In this data study, we explore the most and least safe car brands in every U.S. state based on over a decade’s worth of fatal crash data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Read on to see what we found.

Before we get to New York State, let's take a look at the safest and unsafest car brands in the United States.

The Safest Car Brand In The Most States Was...

Subaru was the #1 most safe car brand in 17 states

The Unsafest Car Brand In The Most States Was...

Dodge was the #1 least safe car brand in 64 percent of states

It should also be noted that Audi had the least fatal crashes (0.54) per 1,000 drivers from 2011 to 2020. Subaru had 0.55 fatal crashes per 1,000 drivers while Dodge had 4.03.

These Are The Safest And Most Unsafe Car Brands In New York State

In New York, vehicle safety is crucial. With so many winter events like blizzards, polar vortexes, Nor'Easters, snow squalls, and icy roads, we need safe vehicles on the roads.

The Top 3 Safest Car Brands In New York

3. Lexus

2. Audi

1. Kia

I can't lie, I was a bit surprised to see Kia at number one, especially after the whole "Kia Boys" TikTok mess. But, The Glass Doctor conducted this study using data from 2011 to 2020, so it wouldn't include any "Kia Boys" crashes.

The Top 3 Least Safe Car Brands In New York

3. Infiniti

2. Lincoln

1. Dodge

