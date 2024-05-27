FBI Offering $10,000 Reward For Missing New York Woman

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $10,000 reward for information in the case of a missing New York Woman. With the woman's birthday just two days away, any information regarding her disappearance would be a great help to the police and her family.

Shaniece Harris has been missing almost 7 years to the date, since May 29, 2017. She was last seen in Sullivan County in Rock Hill, New York. She has been known to visit areas in Middletown and Monticello, New York. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that can help bring Shaniece home. No information has been provided about her activities or anyone she might have been with before she went missing.

Date of Birth: February 2, 1986

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5 Feet, 8 inches

Weight: 260 pounds

Sex: Female

Race: Black

Shaniece has a tattoo on her right forehand that says “Sparkz”, as well as, a tattoo on her left arm of prayer hands with the words “Rest in Peace.”

If you have any information that can help the FBI find Shaniece, please contact the FBI New York Office at (212) 384-1000. You can also reach out to your local FBI office.

Click here for a bigger version of the FBI missing person poster.

As someone who regularly writes about crime, including missing persons, there are a ton of cases open in New York. Many of the cases, like Shaniece's, have gone cold. But, I do know that a small tip can crack a case wide open and finally bring the missing person home or provide justice to their family.

