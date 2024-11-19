59 Kids Have Gone Missing In New York Since January
Across New York State, there are families and friends who are worried about their loved one, who has gone missing. Since January, 59 teen kids have gone missing from all around the state. While some may be runaways, others could very easily have been forced into the sex trade.
Child sex trafficking occurs when a child under 18 is advertised, solicited or exploited through a commercial sex act. A commercial sex act is any sex act where something of value – such as money, drugs, or a place to stay – is given to or received by any person for sexual activity. While any child can be targeted, we know through research, data and survivor-lived experience that traffickers and buyers often target youth who lack strong support networks, have experienced violence in the past, are experiencing housing insecurity or homelessness or are marginalized by society.
If you have seen any of these young ladies, please call 911 first, then contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).
READ MORE: 17 Most Wanted Criminals In New York State
1. Lilianna Marmol
NCIC# M048173028
Missing Since: November 13, 2024
Location: Dix Hills, NY
Age Currently: 15 Years Old
Sex: Female
2. Gianna Tocco
Missing Since: November 11, 2024
Location: Farmingdale, NY
Age Currently: 12 Years Old
Sex: Female
3. Jenelle Linda Carol Hough
NCIC# M768173304
Missing Since: November 10, 2024
Location: Rochester, NY
Age Currently: 15 Years Old
Sex: Female
4. Ahmeir Clements
NCIC# M628193274
Missing Since: November 8, 2024
Location: Rochester, NY
Age Currently: 14 Years Old
Sex: Male
5. Joseph Gerald Hotaling
NCIC# M468226782
Missing Since: November 8, 2024
Location: Glenmont, NY
Age Currently: 17 Years Old
Sex: Male
6. Jayshawn Rouse
NCIC# M628175782
Missing Since: November 7, 2024
Location: Rochester, NY
Age Currently: 17 Years Old
Sex: Male
7. Jenna Ceruti
Missing Since: November 3, 2024
Location: Bayshore, NY
Age Currently: 17 Years Old
Sex: Female
8. Gabrielle Confer
Missing Since: October 29, 2024
Location: Schenectady, NY
Age Currently: 16 Years Old
Sex: Female
9. Derrick Paige
NCIC# M668170387
Missing Since: October 29, 2024
Location: Jamaica, NY
Age Currently: 15 Years Old
Sex: Male
10. Essence Hardy
NCIC# M798160414
Missing Since: October 27, 2024
Location: Flushing, NY
Age Currently: 17 Years Old
Sex: Female
11. Adrastea Ocasio-Perez
NCIC# M108205193
Missing Since: October 26, 2024
Location: Pleasantville, NY
Age Currently: 14 Years Old
Sex: Female
12. Randell Parris
NCIC# M988219741
Missing Since: October 24, 2024
Location: Canandaigua, NY
Age Currently: 15 Years Old
Sex: Male
13. Dominick Tullon
Missing Since: October 16, 2024
Location: Riverhead, NY
Age Currently: 16 Years Old
Sex: Male
14. June Fuller
NCIC# M378153881
Missing Since: October 14, 2024
Location: Albany, NY
Age Currently: 17 Years Old
Sex: Female
15. Meylin Sofia Garcia Alvarado
Missing Since: October 13, 2024
Location: Riverhead, NY
Age Currently: 18 Years Old
Sex: Female
16. Ki Royal-Fraiser
Missing Since: October 11, 2024
Location: Rochester, NY
Age Currently: 15 Years Old
Sex: Female
17. Raniyah Sasso
Missing Since: October 11, 2024
Location: Bronx, NY
Sex: Female
18. Saraya Ayon
NCIC# M478115777
Missing Since: October 9, 2024
Location: New York, NY
Age Currently: 17 Years Old
Sex: Female
19. Zoe Jachimiak
Missing Since: October 9, 2024
Location: Amherst, NY
Age Currently: 15 Years Old
Sex: Female
20. Aniya Wade
Missing Since: October 7, 2024
Location: Far Rockaway, NY
Age Currently: 16 Years Old
Sex: Female
21. Danae Tullson
Missing Since: October 2, 2024
Location: Riverhead, NY
Age Currently: 14 Years Old
Sex: Female
22. Tatyanna Grajales
NCIC# M368062870
Missing Since: October 2, 2024
Location: East Setauket, NY
Age Currently: 16 Years Old
Sex: Female
23. Omar Terry
Missing Since: September 30, 2024
Location: Gloversville, NY
Age Currently: 17 Years Old
Sex: Male
24. Angel Phillips
NCIC# M198133871
Missing Since: September 27, 2024
Location: Rochester, NY
Age Currently: 15 Years Old
Sex: Female
25. Khaleisi Harris
Missing Since: September 23, 2024
Location: Pleasantville, NY
Age Currently: 13 Years Old
Sex: Female
26. Amanda Tucker
Missing Since: September 20, 2024
Location: Dix Hills, NY
Age Currently: 16 Years Old
Sex: Female
27. Amanda Tucker
NCIC# M818075480
Missing Since: September 20, 2024
Location: Dix Hills, NY
Age Currently: 16 Years Old
Sex: Female
28. ShaLynne Way
NCIC# M968038314
Missing Since: September 17, 2024
Location: Pleasantville, NY
Age Currently: 17 Years Old
Sex: Female
READ MORE: Massive Carrot Recall At Popular Stores In New York
29. Sincere Brown
Missing Since: September 2, 2024
Location: Riverhead, NY
Age Currently: 17 Years Old
Sex: Male
30. Augustina Muntean
NCIC# M218029220
Missing Since: August 26, 2024
Location: New York, NY
Age Currently: 17 Years Old
Sex: Female
31. Darryl Thomas
NCIC# M938038597
Missing Since: August 20, 2024
Location: Buffalo, NY
Age Currently: 19 Years Old
Sex: Male
32. Joshua J. Rivera
NCIC# M698056109
Missing Since: August 17, 2024
Location: Albany, NY
Age Currently: 16 Years Old
Sex: Male
33. Tears Reed
NCIC# M418039240
Missing Since: August 16, 2024
Location: Binghamton, NY
Age Currently: 17 Years Old
Sex: Female
34. Breanna Fuller
NCIC# M398046589
Missing Since: August 13, 2024
Location: Monticello, NY
Age Currently: 16 Years Old
Sex: Female
35. Lluvia K. Garcia
NCIC# M048032820
Missing Since: August 9, 2024
Location: Poughkeepsie, NY
Age Currently: 16 Years Old
Sex: Female
36. Allison Flores
Missing Since: August 8, 2024
Location: Medford, NY
Age Currently: 14 Years Old
Sex: Female
37. Esther Fils-Aime
NCIC# M117981557
Missing Since: August 3, 2024
Location: Albany, NY
Age Currently: 16 Years Old
Sex: Female
38. Nyrell Greene
Missing Since: July 28, 2024
Location: Riverhead, NY
Age Currently: 17 Years Old
Sex: Male
39. Storm Palmer
NCIC# M358008449
Missing Since: July 16, 2024
Location: Yonkers, NY
Age Currently: 13 Years Old
Sex: Female
40. Talia Bell
NCIC# M047996079
Missing Since: July 15, 2024
Location: Lockport, NY
Age Currently: 17 Years Old
Sex: Female
41. Katherine Monterosa-Herrera
Missing Since: July 2, 2024
Location: Lindenhurst, NY
Age Currently: 17 Years Old
Sex: Female
42. Allison Brooks
NCIC# M797954354
Missing Since: June 29, 2024
Location: Pleasantville, NY
Age Currently: 15 Years Old
Sex: Female
43. Shawn H Dewar
Missing Since: June 22, 2024
Location: Bay Shore, NY
Age Currently: 17 Years Old
Sex: Male
44. Josue Castro Garcia
Missing Since: June 1, 2024
Location: Centereach, NY
Age Currently: 18 Years Old
Sex: Male
45. Jeamy Barrera
NCIC# M707873187
Missing Since: June 1, 2024
Location: Pleasantville, NY
Age Currently: 17 Years Old
Sex: Female
46. Mikayla Abreu
Missing Since: May 25, 2024
Location: Bayshore, NY
Age Currently: 17 Years Old
Sex: Female
47. Ernesto Gonzalez
Missing Since: May 25, 2024
Location: Bronx, NY
Age Currently: 15 Years Old
Sex: Male
48. Mikayla Abreu
NCIC# M707860786
Missing Since: May 25, 2024
Location: Bay Shore, NY
Age Currently: 17 Years Old
Sex: Female
49. Melany Maldonado
Missing Since: May 17, 2024
Location: Amityville, NY
Age Currently: 17 Years Old
Sex: Female
50. Erin Lewis
NCIC# M397894333
Missing Since: May 8, 2024
Location: Binghamton, NY
Age Currently: 17 Years Old
Sex: Female
51. Istahil Ahmed
Missing Since: April 24, 2024
Location: Buffalo, NY
Age Currently: 16 Years Old
Sex: Female
52. Avaya Brown
Missing Since: April 12, 2024
Location: Riverhead, NY
Age Currently: 16 Years Old
Sex: Female
53. Devonte Newkirk
Missing Since: March 29, 2024
Location: Port Jervis, NY
Age Currently: 16 Years Old
Sex: Male
54. Angelina Matias
Missing Since: March 28, 2024
Location: Riverhead, NY
Age Currently: 13 Years Old
Sex: Female
55. Yeimy Avila
Missing Since: March 25, 2024
Location: Pleasantville, NY
Age Currently: 17 Years Old
Sex: Female
56. Ashlin Morel
NCIC# M957808941
Missing Since: March 9, 2024
Location: Poughkeepsie, NY
Age Currently: 16 Years Old
Sex: Female
57. Luis Miguel Hernandez Mejia
Missing Since: March 3, 2024
Location: Amityville, NY
Age Currently: 15 Years Old
Sex: Male
58. Miriam Coy-Chen
Missing Since: February 15, 2024
Location: Kingston, NY
Age Currently: 16 Years Old
Sex: Female
59. Iyana Smith
Missing Since: February 15, 2024
location: Selden, NY
Age Currently 16 Years Old
Sex: Female