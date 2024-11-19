59 Kids Have Gone Missing In New York Since January

Across New York State, there are families and friends who are worried about their loved one, who has gone missing. Since January, 59 teen kids have gone missing from all around the state. While some may be runaways, others could very easily have been forced into the sex trade.

Child sex trafficking occurs when a child under 18 is advertised, solicited or exploited through a commercial sex act. A commercial sex act is any sex act where something of value – such as money, drugs, or a place to stay – is given to or received by any person for sexual activity. While any child can be targeted, we know through research, data and survivor-lived experience that traffickers and buyers often target youth who lack strong support networks, have experienced violence in the past, are experiencing housing insecurity or homelessness or are marginalized by society.

If you have seen any of these young ladies, please call 911 first, then contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

1. Lilianna Marmol

NCIC# M048173028

Missing Since: November 13, 2024

Location: Dix Hills, NY

Age Currently: 15 Years Old

Sex: Female

2. Gianna Tocco

Missing Since: November 11, 2024

Location: Farmingdale, NY

Age Currently: 12 Years Old

Sex: Female

3. Jenelle Linda Carol Hough

NCIC# M768173304

Missing Since: November 10, 2024

Location: Rochester, NY

Age Currently: 15 Years Old

Sex: Female

4. Ahmeir Clements

NCIC# M628193274

Missing Since: November 8, 2024

Location: Rochester, NY

Age Currently: 14 Years Old

Sex: Male

5. Joseph Gerald Hotaling

NCIC# M468226782

Missing Since: November 8, 2024

Location: Glenmont, NY

Age Currently: 17 Years Old

Sex: Male

6. Jayshawn Rouse

NCIC# M628175782

Missing Since: November 7, 2024

Location: Rochester, NY

Age Currently: 17 Years Old

Sex: Male

7. Jenna Ceruti

Missing Since: November 3, 2024

Location: Bayshore, NY

Age Currently: 17 Years Old

Sex: Female

8. Gabrielle Confer

Missing Since: October 29, 2024

Location: Schenectady, NY

Age Currently: 16 Years Old

Sex: Female

9. Derrick Paige

NCIC# M668170387

Missing Since: October 29, 2024

Location: Jamaica, NY

Age Currently: 15 Years Old

Sex: Male

10. Essence Hardy

NCIC# M798160414

Missing Since: October 27, 2024

Location: Flushing, NY

Age Currently: 17 Years Old

Sex: Female

11. Adrastea Ocasio-Perez

NCIC# M108205193

Missing Since: October 26, 2024

Location: Pleasantville, NY

Age Currently: 14 Years Old

Sex: Female

12. Randell Parris

NCIC# M988219741

Missing Since: October 24, 2024

Location: Canandaigua, NY

Age Currently: 15 Years Old

Sex: Male

13. Dominick Tullon

Missing Since: October 16, 2024

Location: Riverhead, NY

Age Currently: 16 Years Old

Sex: Male

14. June Fuller

NCIC# M378153881

Missing Since: October 14, 2024

Location: Albany, NY

Age Currently: 17 Years Old

Sex: Female

15. Meylin Sofia Garcia Alvarado

Missing Since: October 13, 2024

Location: Riverhead, NY

Age Currently: 18 Years Old

Sex: Female

16. Ki Royal-Fraiser

Missing Since: October 11, 2024

Location: Rochester, NY

Age Currently: 15 Years Old

Sex: Female

17. Raniyah Sasso

Missing Since: October 11, 2024

Location: Bronx, NY

Sex: Female

18. Saraya Ayon

NCIC# M478115777

Missing Since: October 9, 2024

Location: New York, NY

Age Currently: 17 Years Old

Sex: Female

19. Zoe Jachimiak

Missing Since: October 9, 2024

Location: Amherst, NY

Age Currently: 15 Years Old

Sex: Female

20. Aniya Wade

Missing Since: October 7, 2024

Location: Far Rockaway, NY

Age Currently: 16 Years Old

Sex: Female

21. Danae Tullson

Missing Since: October 2, 2024

Location: Riverhead, NY

Age Currently: 14 Years Old

Sex: Female

22. Tatyanna Grajales

NCIC# M368062870

Missing Since: October 2, 2024

Location: East Setauket, NY

Age Currently: 16 Years Old

Sex: Female

23. Omar Terry

Missing Since: September 30, 2024

Location: Gloversville, NY

Age Currently: 17 Years Old

Sex: Male

24. Angel Phillips

NCIC# M198133871

Missing Since: September 27, 2024

Location: Rochester, NY

Age Currently: 15 Years Old

Sex: Female

25. Khaleisi Harris

Missing Since: September 23, 2024

Location: Pleasantville, NY

Age Currently: 13 Years Old

Sex: Female

26. Amanda Tucker

Missing Since: September 20, 2024

Location: Dix Hills, NY

Age Currently: 16 Years Old

Sex: Female

27. Amanda Tucker

NCIC# M818075480

Missing Since: September 20, 2024

Location: Dix Hills, NY

Age Currently: 16 Years Old

Sex: Female

28. ShaLynne Way

NCIC# M968038314

Missing Since: September 17, 2024

Location: Pleasantville, NY

Age Currently: 17 Years Old

Sex: Female

29. Sincere Brown

Missing Since: September 2, 2024

Location: Riverhead, NY

Age Currently: 17 Years Old

Sex: Male

30. Augustina Muntean

NCIC# M218029220

Missing Since: August 26, 2024

Location: New York, NY

Age Currently: 17 Years Old

Sex: Female

31. Darryl Thomas

NCIC# M938038597

Missing Since: August 20, 2024

Location: Buffalo, NY

Age Currently: 19 Years Old

Sex: Male

32. Joshua J. Rivera

NCIC# M698056109

Missing Since: August 17, 2024

Location: Albany, NY

Age Currently: 16 Years Old

Sex: Male

33. Tears Reed

NCIC# M418039240

Missing Since: August 16, 2024

Location: Binghamton, NY

Age Currently: 17 Years Old

Sex: Female

34. Breanna Fuller

NCIC# M398046589

Missing Since: August 13, 2024

Location: Monticello, NY

Age Currently: 16 Years Old

Sex: Female

35. Lluvia K. Garcia

NCIC# M048032820

Missing Since: August 9, 2024

Location: Poughkeepsie, NY

Age Currently: 16 Years Old

Sex: Female

36. Allison Flores

Missing Since: August 8, 2024

Location: Medford, NY

Age Currently: 14 Years Old

Sex: Female

37. Esther Fils-Aime

NCIC# M117981557

Missing Since: August 3, 2024

Location: Albany, NY

Age Currently: 16 Years Old

Sex: Female

38. Nyrell Greene

Missing Since: July 28, 2024

Location: Riverhead, NY

Age Currently: 17 Years Old

Sex: Male

39. Storm Palmer

NCIC# M358008449

Missing Since: July 16, 2024

Location: Yonkers, NY

Age Currently: 13 Years Old

Sex: Female

40. Talia Bell

NCIC# M047996079

Missing Since: July 15, 2024

Location: Lockport, NY

Age Currently: 17 Years Old

Sex: Female

41. Katherine Monterosa-Herrera

Missing Since: July 2, 2024

Location: Lindenhurst, NY

Age Currently: 17 Years Old

Sex: Female

42. Allison Brooks

NCIC# M797954354

Missing Since: June 29, 2024

Location: Pleasantville, NY

Age Currently: 15 Years Old

Sex: Female

43. Shawn H Dewar

Missing Since: June 22, 2024

Location: Bay Shore, NY

Age Currently: 17 Years Old

Sex: Male

44. Josue Castro Garcia

Missing Since: June 1, 2024

Location: Centereach, NY

Age Currently: 18 Years Old

Sex: Male

45. Jeamy Barrera

NCIC# M707873187

Missing Since: June 1, 2024

Location: Pleasantville, NY

Age Currently: 17 Years Old

Sex: Female

46. Mikayla Abreu

Missing Since: May 25, 2024

Location: Bayshore, NY

Age Currently: 17 Years Old

Sex: Female

47. Ernesto Gonzalez

Missing Since: May 25, 2024

Location: Bronx, NY

Age Currently: 15 Years Old

Sex: Male

48. Mikayla Abreu

NCIC# M707860786

Missing Since: May 25, 2024

Location: Bay Shore, NY

Age Currently: 17 Years Old

Sex: Female

49. Melany Maldonado

Missing Since: May 17, 2024

Location: Amityville, NY

Age Currently: 17 Years Old

Sex: Female

50. Erin Lewis

NCIC# M397894333

Missing Since: May 8, 2024

Location: Binghamton, NY

Age Currently: 17 Years Old

Sex: Female

51. Istahil Ahmed

Missing Since: April 24, 2024

Location: Buffalo, NY

Age Currently: 16 Years Old

Sex: Female

52. Avaya Brown

Missing Since: April 12, 2024

Location: Riverhead, NY

Age Currently: 16 Years Old

Sex: Female

53. Devonte Newkirk

Missing Since: March 29, 2024

Location: Port Jervis, NY

Age Currently: 16 Years Old

Sex: Male

54. Angelina Matias

Missing Since: March 28, 2024

Location: Riverhead, NY

Age Currently: 13 Years Old

Sex: Female

55. Yeimy Avila

Missing Since: March 25, 2024

Location: Pleasantville, NY

Age Currently: 17 Years Old

Sex: Female

56. Ashlin Morel

NCIC# M957808941

Missing Since: March 9, 2024

Location: Poughkeepsie, NY

Age Currently: 16 Years Old

Sex: Female

57. Luis Miguel Hernandez Mejia

Missing Since: March 3, 2024

Location: Amityville, NY

Age Currently: 15 Years Old

Sex: Male

58. Miriam Coy-Chen

Missing Since: February 15, 2024

Location: Kingston, NY

Age Currently: 16 Years Old

Sex: Female

59. Iyana Smith

Missing Since: February 15, 2024

location: Selden, NY

Age Currently 16 Years Old

Sex: Female