Massive Ground Beef Recall In New York State

A huge beef recall is underway is underway in New York State. Skyline Provisions, Inc., which is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois, is recalling approximately 5,620 pounds of raw ground beef, according to a recent announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

These items at the center of the recall were shipped to institutions in New York State, as well as, in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wisconsin. The ground beef products may be contaminated with a foreign object. A food service worker filed a customer complaint after finding a foreign object in the meat during food preparation. Thankfully, no reports of injuries have been reported. FSIS is concerned that the ground beef may be in the freezers of institutions.

The items affected by the recall are:

20-lb. carton boxes containing four packages of “SKYLINE PROVISIONS, INC. GROUND BEEF 81/19” with “ITEM # 000248” printed on the label. 20-lb. carton boxes containing four packages of “SKYLINE PROVISIONS, INC. GROUND BEEF 75/25” with “ITEM # 000293” printed on the label.

The packaging for the ground beef bears the establishment number “EST. 19300” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Anyone with questions about the ground beef recall can contact Edward Gricus, General Manager of Skyline Provisions, Inc., at 630-493-9900. Consumers can also call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854.

This year has been filled with so many food recalls, let's hope that food producers can get it together in 2024.

