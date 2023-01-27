Smoking marijuana is legal in New York, but that doesn't mean you can smoke anywhere you want. The state recently passed a law that bans smoking in 6 new places, which are state-owned. Adult-use cannabis smokers in New York already must adhere to the Clean Indoor Act.

What Is The New York State Clean Indoor Air Act?

The Act prohibits smoking and vaping in almost all public and private indoor workplaces, including restaurants and bars, to protect workers and the public from exposure to harmful secondhand tobacco smoke and vaping aerosols. Localities may continue to adopt and enforce local laws regulating smoking and vaping; however, these regulations must be at least as strict as the Act.

While the Clean Indoor Act primarily covers interior spaces, Cannabis law states in part,

Nothing in this act is intended to allow smoking cannabis in any location where smoking tobacco is prohibited.

Gov. Kathy Hochul Signed Smoking Ban Legislation In New York State

On Friday, July 15, 2022, Gov. Hochul signed legislation (S.4142/A.5061) that prohibits smoking in 6 places. The legislation became law 90 days after that.

Marijuana Consumers cannot smoke in these 6 places in New York State:

1. All state-owned beaches

2. All state-owned boardwalks

3. All state-owned marinas

4. All state-owned playgrounds

5. All state-owned recreation centers

6. All state-owned group camps

Smoking in these designated areas will be punishable with a civil fine of $50. The bill exempts the Adirondacks and Catskills from the ban as well as parking lots, sidewalks adjoining parks, and areas not used for park purposes.

