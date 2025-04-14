Major Changes Coming To SNAP In New York

SNAP recipients will face some major changes to the program in 2025. Republicans have long targeted SNAP benefits, which help feed children, the elderly, the disabled, and families in New York State. In New York, 14.80% of residents receive SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps. New York ranks at #11 for people on SNAP out of all the states, according to Yahoo Finance. Many people who simply cannot work rely on SNAP to ensure they don't go hungry. In December 2024, the most recent data available, 2,981,000 New Yorkers received SNAP with a total benefit payout of $663,732,595.

As grocery prices continue to rise and unemployment goes up, more Americans will surely need SNAP to help feed their families.

New York To Raise SNAP Benefits For 2.8 Million Households Getty Images loading...

READ MORE: It Will Be Harder For Some New Yorkers To Get Social Security Benefits

Many New Yorkers who receive benefits have been on edge since the new regime seems to dislike providing them to those in need. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has been the target of proposed deep cuts, which could cause some NY families to go hungry.

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities,

- more than 52% of SNAP participants are in families with children

- more than 46% are in families with members who are older adults or are disabled

- more than 31% are in working families

Now, a Republican U.S. Senator has introduced a bill to put limits on what SNAP recipients can purchase with their benefits.

Trump Administration Sets New Work Requirement Rules For Food Stamp Recipients Getty Images loading...

Senator Rand Paul, a Republican from Kentucky, one of the top 10 poorest states in America, introduced the Nutritious SNAP Act of 2025. Rand's act, if passed, will,

- Prevent SNAP benefits from being used to buy sodas, snack foods, and desserts.

- Will only allow water, cow's milk, non-dairy milk, and 100% fruit or vegetable juice to be purchased

- Allow states to dictate what else might be considered unhealthy by removing federal control

With Republicans controlling the House and Senate, there's a good likelihood that the bill, in some form, will pass. Republicans have had a variety of complaints about providing SNAP benefits to people in need, so there is a good chance that even more changes will be coming.

Get our free mobile app