Maid Of The Mist Boats Are Back On The Niagara River

There are several ways in Western New York to tell when spring is on the way and most of those ways are some of the most Buffalo ways around.

Get our free mobile app

Some of the important calendar landmarks I'm thinking about are things like:

All of us struggling with the time change after springing ahead from daylight saving time,

Watching the US Army Corp of Engineers start to pull the Lake Erie Ice Boom from the water,

and when single-game tickets go on sale to watch the Buffalo Bisons.

Another surefire way to know when spring is on the way is when Maid of the Mist Corp. beings to rewater the boats for the year. This normally happens a little later in the month, but one Facebook user caught a glimpse of one of the new All-Electric Maid of The Mist boats in the Niagara Gorge.

Facebook User Tina Johnson / HIKE WNY Facebook Group Facebook User Tina Johnson / HIKE WNY Facebook Group loading...

This is the earliest I can remember hearing about boats being in the water doing shakedown runs.

The Maid of the Mist's two vessels, James V. Glynn and Nikola Tesla are catamaran-style boats that are fully electric powered. They replaced the company's fleet of diesel-powered boats that had been in service for several years. The new boats have the same capacity as the diesel ones and produce zero emissions.

Winter's Not Done With Us Yet

I know I will be very happy when spring finally bounces into town for good because I am really looking forward to taking my snowbrush out of my car. However, that won't be happening anytime soon as another winter weather advisory has been issued for many parts of New York State, and at least 6 inches of snow is expected in the short-term.

Maid Of The Mist in Niagara Falls The Maid of the Mist with boats in the waters of the Lower Niagara River, near the brink of Niagara Falls

5 Must Have Items For Your Car In The Winter Winter is coming to WNY, make sure you have everything you need when you are on the road.