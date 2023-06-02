LGBTQ+ Flags To Fly All Over New York State For Pride Month

Get ready to see more flags representing the LGBTQ+ community around New York State. Pride month just kicked off and Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will be showing support for those who celebrate it.

What Does LGBTQ+ Stand For?

You may be familiar with the term "LGBTQ+" but not know what each letter in the acronym means (and there's actually more to it). According to YourDictionary.com,

LGBTQIA+ is an inclusive term that includes people of all genders and sexualities, such as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning, queer, intersex, asexual, pansexual, and allies. While each letter in LGBTQIA+ stands for a specific group of people, the term encompasses the entire spectrum of gender fluidity and sexual identities.

L = Lesbian

G = Gay

B = Bisexual

T = Trans

Q = Queer

I = Intersexual

A = Asexual

The plus sign at the end of LGBTQIA+ can include members of other communities, including allies — people who support and rally the LGBTQIA+ cause even though they don’t identify within the community itself.

What Is Pride Month?

Pride Month is just like any other celebrated month - Domestic Abuse Awareness Month, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, AIDs Awareness Month, etc. It is celebrated in June, remembering the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, according to the Library of Congress.

The Stonewall Uprising was a tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States. In the United States the last Sunday in June was initially celebrated as "Gay Pride Day," but the actual day was flexible. In major cities across the nation the "day" soon grew to encompass a month-long series of events.

New York State Is Celebrating Pride Month

New York State is supporting the LGBTQ+ community and inclusivity by raising pride flags around the state. In addition, state landmarks will be illuminated with the colors of the pride flag. A new exhibit highlighting the rich legacy of LGBTQ+ activists in New York will be open at the State Capitol during Pride Month. Governor Kathy Hochul said,

Pride Month is a time when we celebrate and continue to uplift the rights of the LGBTQ+ community here in New York State. Every New Yorker, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression, deserves to feel safe, heard and valued by their state government. This month and every month after this, the State of New York will stand with and support the LGBTQ+ community.

