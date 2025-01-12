When Was The Last Person Killed Under Death Penalty In New York?

Meet the last man executed by the State of New York. In the climate we have nowadays, I often see people in the comments on crime articles demanding that New York reinstate the death penalty. Many people believe the only fair punishment for certain crimes, like murder, is to sentence the guilty party to death. While not used anymore, there was a time when capital punishment was an option in New York.

First Prisoner Killed by The Electric Chair Was From New York

Even though New York no longer supports the death penalty, it has cemented its place in death penalty history. William Kemmler of Buffalo was the first person executed via the electric chair. He hacked his wife, Tillie Ziegler to death with a hatchet on March 29, 1889.

A Buffalo dentist had been playing around with using electric voltage as a method of execution. Alfred Southwark was experimenting with electrocution as a means for carrying out capital punishment after some botched hangings.

Sadly, Southwark worked with a local animal shelter to try his method of killing on stray dogs,

Southwick joined physician George E. Fell and the head of the Buffalo ASPCA in a series of experiments electrocuting hundreds of stray dogs. They ran trials with the dog in water and out of water, and varied the electrode type and placement until they came up with a repeatable method to euthanize animals using electricity.

On August 6, 1890, Kemmler was scheduled to be executed by a 1,000-volt generator. He was electrocuted for 17 seconds, but witnesses said he was still breathing, which doctors in the room confirmed. His executioners then increased the voltage to 2,000 volts. The blood vessels under Kemmler's skin burst and bled, and his body caught fire. It took Kemmler 8-minutes to die.

When Was The Last Person Executed In New York?

Eddie Lee Mays, who was born on March 15, 1929, was the last person to be executed by the State of New York. Mays had a history of violence and spent much of his life in and out of prisons in North Carolina and Baltimore. He served 7 years in an NC prison for manslaughter. After his release, he headed to New York City. His violent streak continued there, including slashing a man during an argument. The deadly incident that got him executed happened on March 23, 1961, according to Wikipedia.

Mays and two other men, David Johnson and Jose Sanchez-Fernandez, robbed the Friendly Tavern in East Harlem. One of the customers, 31-year-old Maria Marini, was taking too long to empty her purse. Mays opened it and found it empty, which pissed him off. He shot her in the forehead with a .38 caliber revolver. Maria died at the scene.

Mays was convicted of first-degree murder and robbery in 1962. His death by execution was pretty fast, unlike modern executions, it only took a year. Mays was killed by the electric chair at Sing Sing, also known as 'Old Sparky', at 10:04 pm on August 15, 1963. He was 34-years-old.

