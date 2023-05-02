If you've been thinking about getting a pet, but you're trying to get fancy with it, you might find yourself pretty limited in New York. There are quite a few animals you can't keep as pets in the state. According to Uappeal.org, New York law,

BANS all lions, raccoon dogs, wolfdogs, and animals indistinguishable from wolves or coyotes except for scientific, educational, or exhibitory purposes or grandfathered animals under a Dangerous Wildlife License. (New York Codes Rules & Regs Part 180) PERMIT required for any wolf, wolfdog, coyote, coydog, fox, skunk, venomous reptile, raccoon, endangered species, or species in section 11-536 (endangered species). (New York Environmental Conservation 11-0511)

Honey Rations Getty Images loading...

In New York City, ferrets are banned, although they are permitted in other areas of the state. You can check out what animals are illegal to own as pets in the City here. Raccoons are also not permitted as pets. I've always wanted a raccoon as a pet (but realistically I know I will never get one). They are smart little animals, but also very mischievous. I'll settle for watching them on Instagram. There are a couple of pages I've found of people who keep them as pets.

Primates are not allowed to be kept as pets in New York state. According to PetHelpful.com,

All primates are illegal as pets in New York, but a kinkajou can make a similar-looking replacement. They are actually in the raccoon family but possess a prehensile tail and monkey-like form.

If you are looking for an exotic pet you can own in New York, there are quite a few, some I've never even heard of. You can check out PetHelpful.com's list here.

11 Animals You Can't Have as Pets in New York

Get our free mobile app

Deer With Genetic Anomilies Often mistaken for albino deer, it's actually a genetic anomaly occurring in several species.

The 5 Most Boring Towns in New York State Here are the most boring towns in New York State, according to RoadSnacks.