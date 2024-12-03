You Can’t Eat Meat From These 15 Animals In New York

You might be into exotic foods, but New York State says you cannot buy meat from these animals. I remember the scene from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom they were eating eyeball soup and were served monkey brains for dessert. I was thoroughly grossed out by that as a kid.
Credit: Movieclips via Youtube
In New York State, there are some exotic animals you can't buy to eat, no matter how delicious you might think they are.
§ 11-0536. Sale of certain wild animals or wild animal products prohibited:
"Except as provided in subdivision three hereof, no part of the skin or body, whether raw or manufactured, of the following species of wild animals or the animal itself may be sold or offered for sale by any individual, firm, corporation, association or partnership within the state of New York"
- Leopard (Panthera pardus), Snow Leopard (Uuncia), & Clouded Leopard (Neofelis nebulosa)
- Tiger (Panthera tigres), Asiatic
- Lion (Panthera leo persica)
- Cheetah (Acinoyx jubatus)
- Alligators
- Caiman or Crocodile of the Order Crocodylia (except as provided in subdivision two of this section)
- Tortoises of the genus Gopherus marine turtles of the family Cheloniidae and the family Dermochelidae Vicuna (Vicugna vicugna)
- Wolf (Canis lupus), Red Wolf (Canis niger)
- Tasmanian Forester Kangaroo (Macropus giganteus tasmaniensis)
- Polar Bear (Thalarctos maritimus)
- Mountain Lion sometimes called Cougar (Felis Concolar)
- Jaguar (Panthera onca)
- Ocelot (Felis pardalis)
- Margay (Felis wiedii)
- Sumatran Rhinoceros (Dicerorhinus sumatrensis) & Black Rhinoceros (Dicero bicornis)
10 New York Animals On the Verge of Extinction
Gallery Credit: Karolyi