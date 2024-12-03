You Can’t Eat Meat From These 15 Animals In New York

You Can&#8217;t Eat Meat From These 15 Animals In New York

Photo by José Ignacio Pompé on Unsplash

You might be into exotic foods, but New York State says you cannot buy meat from these animals.  I remember the scene from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom they were eating eyeball soup and were served monkey brains for dessert. I was thoroughly grossed out by that as a kid.

Credit: Movieclips via Youtube

In New York State, there are some exotic animals you can't buy to eat, no matter how delicious you might think they are.

§ 11-0536. Sale of certain wild animals or wild animal products prohibited:

"Except as provided in subdivision three hereof, no part of the skin or body, whether raw or manufactured, of the following species of wild animals or the animal itself may be sold or offered for sale by any individual, firm, corporation, association or partnership within the state of New York"

- Leopard (Panthera pardus), Snow Leopard (Uuncia), & Clouded Leopard (Neofelis nebulosa)

Photo by Geoff Brooks on Unsplash
- Tiger (Panthera tigres), Asiatic

Photo by A G on Unsplash
- Lion (Panthera leo persica)

Photo by Francesco on Unsplash
- Cheetah (Acinoyx jubatus)

Photo by David Groves on Unsplash
- Alligators

Photo by Shelly Collins on Unsplash
- Caiman or Crocodile of the Order Crocodylia (except as provided in subdivision two of this section)

Photo by Rae Wallis on Unsplash
- Tortoises of the genus Gopherus marine turtles of the family Cheloniidae and the family Dermochelidae Vicuna (Vicugna vicugna)

Photo by Anthony on Unsplash
- Wolf (Canis lupus), Red Wolf (Canis niger)

Photo by Thomas Bonometti on Unsplash
- Tasmanian Forester Kangaroo (Macropus giganteus tasmaniensis)

Photo by David Clode on Unsplash
- Polar Bear (Thalarctos maritimus)

Photo by Hans-Jurgen Mager on Unsplash
- Mountain Lion sometimes called Cougar (Felis Concolar)

Photo by Zach Key on Unsplash
- Jaguar (Panthera onca)

Getty Images
- Ocelot (Felis pardalis)

Photo by Doug Morris on Unsplash
- Margay (Felis wiedii)

Getty Images
- Sumatran Rhinoceros (Dicerorhinus sumatrensis) & Black Rhinoceros (Dicero bicornis)

Getty Images
