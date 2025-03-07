Food Items To Be Banned From Stores In New York

Many food items that are popular with New Yorkers will be banned soon. The Food and Drug Administration placed a ban on red dye no. 3, which is an ingredient in a variety of popular food products. On January 15, 2025, the synthetic food coloring was banned by the FDA, which revoked authorization for the use of red dye no. 3. According to the FDA,

"The Delaney Clause, enacted in 1960 as part of the Color Additives Amendment to the FD&C Act, prohibits FDA authorization of a food additive or color additive if it has been found to induce cancer in humans or animals."

After doing a lot of research, I can certainly say with confidence that a lot of food in the United States has hidden dangers that other countries don't allow to be added to food. Even food that is a 'whole food' may have hidden additives, dyes, preservatives, conditioners, and other chemicals added. Think about it, a French fry is technically a whole potato sliced up and fried, right? Wrong!

For example, McDonald's French fries have 19 ingredients, according to Chef Resources. These additives help keep the fries fresh, give them a certain flavor profile, help them crisp up, ensure a consistent color, etc. Some of the ingredients in Mickey D's fries include natural beef flavor, sodium acid pyrophosphate, dimethylpolysiloxane, hydrogenated soybean oil, and hydrogenated soybean oil. This is an example of how American food companies are manipulating the food we eat.

A study conducted in 1980 found that red dye no. 3 caused cancer in lab rats. Food manufacturers will need to rework their recipes and be in full compliance by January 15, 2027. I feel like we'll be seeing attorney commercials in a few years that say something like, "If you or a loved one consumed foods with red dye no. 3, you may be entitled to compensation."

Any food that still contains red dye no. 3 will be illegal to sell. Food items that contain red coloring may use red dye no. 3. Be sure to read the labels before you buy a product. It is used in popular items such as,

- Peeps

- Strawberry Milk

- Hot Tamales Fire & Ice

- Strawberry Ring Pop

- Frosted Circus Animal Cookies

- Jack Link's beef and cheddar sticks

- Vigo yellow rice

