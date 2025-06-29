The FBI is warning New Yorkers that their Android devices may be involved in criminal activities. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has issued a public service announcement about cyber criminals exploiting Internet of Things devices that are connected to home networks. As we invite more smart devices into our homes and our lives, we certainly open up the possibility of having bad things happen. Almost every dystopian movie I watch (and I watch a lot) involves a virus and/or technology turning on human beings. Sometimes it's other human beings turning our devices against us, sometimes it's technology becoming sentient and deciding that mankind needs to be wiped out.

Either way, it's unsettling when the devices we rely on every day stop functioning properly. Android owners in New York may find themselves in this situation with the FBI's latest PSA. The problem stems from cybercriminals using our devices to commit crimes.

What Devices Are At Risk?

The FBI is warning about hackers and scammers using the BADBOX 2.0 botnet to conduct criminal activity. The criminals may gain unauthorized access to home networks through devices such as digital projectors, aftermarket vehicle infotainment systems, digital picture frames, TV streaming devices, and other products that were mainly manufactured in China. The malicious software may be installed before the item is purchased or through downloads required to use the product. Once a compromised device is connected to a New Yorker's home network, the device may become a part of the BADBOX 2.0 botnet.

The FBI says possible indicators of BADBOX 2.0 botnet activity include:

- The presence of suspicious marketplaces where apps are downloaded.

- Requiring Google Play protect settings to be disabled.

- Generic TV streaming devices advertised as unlocked or capable of accessing free content.

- IoT devices advertised from unrecognizable brands.

- Android devices that are not Play Protect certified.

- Unexplained or suspicious Internet traffic.

What To Do If You're A Victim?

If you believe your home devices have been integrated with BADBOX 2.0 botnet2, you can file a report with the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.

