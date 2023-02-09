A very popular cleaning product, Fabuloso, is being recalled in New York State due to the threat of bacteria. Consumer product producer, New York-based Colgate-Palmolive, is recalling about 4.9 million units in New York and nationwide, along with approximately 56,000 in Canada. The Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners possibly contain a bacteria that could potentially cause serious injury.

The recalled products may contain,

Pseudomonas species bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescens, which are environmental organisms found widely in soil and water. People with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, or underlying lung conditions who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.

The recall contains Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners. The first 8 digits of the lot codes of the products included in the recall are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and 3001US78 through 3023US78. You can fina a list of the UPC and lot codes of the recalled products at www.Fabulosorecall.com. All Fabuloso Antibacterial variants or other Fabuloso are not included in this recall.

The following Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners are being recalled:

Lavender Scent

- Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 22 FL OZ

- Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 56 FL OZ, 128 FL OZ, 169 FL OZ

- Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 210 FL OZ

- Fabuloso Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Lavender Scent, 1 GALLON

Refreshing Lemon Scent

- Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 22 FL OZ

- Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 33.8 FL OZ, 56 FL OZ, 128 FL OZ and 169 FL OZ

Passion of Fruits Scent

- Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 33.8 FL OZ, 56 FL OZ, 128 FL OZ and 169 FL OZ

Spring Fresh Scent

- Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner Bleach Alternative 2X Concentrated Formula, Spring Fresh Scent, 56 FL OZ

Ocean Scent

- Fabuloso Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Ocean Scent, 1 Gallon

The recalled products were sold at Dollar General, Family Dollar, The Home Depot, Sam’s Club, Walmart, and other major retailers across the U.S. from December 2022 through January 2023.

If you purchased any of the products above you are eeligible for a full refund or a free replacement product. You'll need to take a picture of the product’s UPC and lot code. You can find the consumer recall form at www.fabulosorecall.com. Throw the product away and do not continue to use it. Don't empty it out prior to tossing the bottle.

I was literally just about to buy some Fabuloso to mop my floors. I usually buy the purple one, which is a part of this recall.

