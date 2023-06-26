You might be shocked, but there is one thing you cannot do to your eyebrows and eyelashes in New York State due to it being prohibited. While the law has been on the books since 1994, according to Fox 5, it has been making headlines recently.

Any person who chooses to work in the appearance enhancing industry - nail specialty, natural hair styling, waxing, esthetics and cosmetology - must be licensed.

No person shall own, control or operate, whether as a sole proprietor, partner, shareholder, officer, independent contractor or other person, an appearance enhancement business without having received a license for such business in the manner provided in this article.

The license has a 4-year term and then it must be renewed. Not following guidelines and laws could result in a suspension or revocation of an operator's license.

Eyelash And Eyebrow Dyeing Is Against The Law In New York State

While it is technically not illegal for you to do it at home, it is unlawful for a licensed professional to do it for you. And the Food And Drug Administration does not recommend doing it yourself,

Never dye your eyebrows or eyelashes at home. This can hurt your eyes and cause permanent skin discoloration. You might even go blind.

.According to the New York State Department of State Division of Licensing Services, section 160.27, appearance enhancement licensure is not applicable to:

Permanent dyeing: No appearance enhancement licensee shall be authorized or permitted to apply dye of any kind to eyelash or eyebrow hair.

Another thing to point out is that professionals are not permitted to provide permanent dyeing, so they could potentially offer a non-permanent dye. The FDA warns that dyes are regulated and some dyes are not approved or safe to use close to the eyes,

In the U.S., the use of color additives is strictly regulated. Some color additives approved for cosmetic use in general are not approved for use in the areas near the eyes.

***This article is not intended to provide any legal advice or counsel

