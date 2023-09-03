There are so many reasons why people would want to visit New York State to enjoy themselves.

The Empire State has numerous year-round activities that are available to people far and wide, which is why New York remains one of the most desired tourist destinations in the world.

Just think about all the great things to do here:

This is not to mention all of the great things to do in New York City. However, it seems that when people from England travel to the US, and happen upon New York State, there is one particular New York City that is the coolest destination for them, even cooler than the Big Apple.

People In The United Kingdom Think Buffalo Is America's Coolest City

According to an article in Britain's oldest newspaper, The Times, the Queen City of New York ranks as the single coolest place in America to hang out.

Top Public Art Mural's in Buffalo Ed Nice Jackson / Townsquare Media loading...

Not that we need our cousins from across the pond to tell us this, no matter how much we want to keep the 716 a secret, the secret is out:

There's nothing like eating wings while watching a 716 sunset over Lake Erie,

Watching the Buffalo Bills dominate in the NFL,

Exploring all of the amazing architecture,

and countless other things to do.

Where else would you rather be than right here, right now?

-Marv Levy

You can check out what The Times had to say about Buffalo for yourself right here.

