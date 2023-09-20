9 Of The Dirtiest Sounding Town Names In New York State

There are lots of towns in New York State that are easy to mispronounce. There are also lots of town names that sound like dirty words but aren't.

Many of the towns and counties in New York State got their names from Native American languages. This list is not meant to disrespect anyone or culture whatsoever. It's just that some of these town names sound dirty to outsiders or people who don't know the history of their origins. And to people whose minds perpetually stay in the gutter. You might feel a little immature or childish saying some of these places out loud. But, this list is just meant for some good dirty fun.

1. Ausable Chasm, NY

Ausable Chasm is a sandstone gorge and tourist attraction located near the hamlet of Keeseville, New York.

It sounds like the title of a film you find in a store with no windows, right?

2. Beaver Dams

Beaver Dams is a hamlet in Schuyler County. Beaver is a throwback word used to describe a certain lady part.

3. Butternuts, NY

Butternuts is a town located in Otsego County, with a population of just over 1,700. It sounds like an insult that 5th grade boys hurl at each other during recess.

4. Climax, NY

Climax is a hamlet in the town of Coxsackie, Greene County. Talk about a double whammy - Climax in Coxsackie...The dirty jokes write themselves.

5. Coxsackie, NY

Coxsackie is home to just over 8,300 residents. It's a town in Greene County. Even though it's spelled differently, the first part of the name can bring a certain male part to mind.

6. Cumminsville, NY

Cumminsville is a hamlet in the town of North Dansville in Livingston County. It sounds like the town a certain type of movie would be set in.

7. Fort Johnson, NY

Fort Johnson is a village in Montgomery County. Anything with "Johnson" its name sounds dirty thanks to a former president, according to an answer on Quora,

It came from a device called a Johnson Bar, a hand lever that was used in locomotives and other vehicles. The term was reinforced by our former President Lyndon Baines Johnson, who used to whip out his “Johnson” on every occasion that he could.

8. Hancock, NY

Hancock is a village in Delaware County with a population of just over 1,000. Again with the "c" word, plus "han" sounds so close to hand.

9. Sugarbush, NY

Sugarbush is located in Franklin County. It sounds like a word that a soul band from the 70s would use to describe their favorite part of a woman.

