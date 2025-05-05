There is a major change coming to Social Security that New Yorkers need to know about. Many Social Security beneficiaries have been on edge with the new regime, which has control of the White House and Congress. It's no secret that Republicans are not fans of the entitlement.

There have been major changes to Social Security recently, including office closures, staff layoffs, restricted access to online accounts, and more. These modifications seem to be designed to make it harder for New Yorkers to access their benefits.

READ MORE: New Yorkers Will Get More Social Security Payments In May

General Views in Florida Getty Images loading...

As of 2024, the Social Security tax rate is 12.4% on income up to $168,600. According to Smart Asset,

"In 2022, more than 3.7 million New York State residents received payments from Social Security’s main Old Age, Survivors and Disabilities Insurance (OASDI) program, including 2.7 million retired workers, 122,422 spouses and 44,582 children."

Major Change Coming To Social Security This Summer

While most of the changes to Social Security have been detrimental, not beneficial, to recipients, this new change affects all New Yorkers who have a Social Security number, not just those receiving benefits.

Photo by Pungky Wahyu Arista on Unsplash Photo by Pungky Wahyu Arista on Unsplash loading...

On Monday, April 28, 2025, the Social Security Administration announced a new digital feature within its portal. Account holders can access their Social Security numbers digitally. This change is billed as a modern alternative to traditional physical cards. The digital card is supposed to be an alternative for people who may have lost or misplaced their paper card. The SSA says the digital card will reduce the need for in-person visits, as well as reduce the risk of identity theft and fraud. Social Security Administration Acting Commissioner Lee Dudek said,

“We are proud to offer this new digital solution to our account holders. This enhancement reflects our commitment to providing better service to the public while ensuring that their personal information remains secure.”

The digital SSN feature will allow New Yorkers to view their SSN online through the portal for purposes unrelated to Social Security matters. As of now, it's not clear how exactly the digital card will work or whether it will be accepted everywhere. You can read more about it here.

Get our free mobile app