Working New Yorkers To Lose Paid Leave After This Month

Working New Yorkers will lose their paid leave at the end of July. Many people say they hate New York, usually due to politics, but they have never lived in a state that doesn't care about working people and families. States like Alabama or Georgia that have a minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. Or states like Mississippi and West Virginia that do not have state-mandated family leave programs.

It's all fun and games until reality hits and you have a life situation where a bit of compassion and aid would be nice, even if it is state mandated. It's easy for people who have never worked for $7.25 an hour to say states shouldn't raise the minimum wage (I worked for 7 years at $7.25 an hour, so I can speak on how unreasonable and unrealistic it is from experience).

KEEP READING: Massive Layoffs At Multiple Companies In New York

There seem to be a lot of people, especially recently, who have found out the hard way that if you live in a state that doesn't offer protections and resources while the federal government is stripping them, it can leave you and your family in a really messed up situation. Contrary to all of the people who hate NY so much but won't leave, New York offers its residents many state mandated protections that they won't get living in other states. But one of those is about to disappear.

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash loading...

New York To End COVD-19 Paid Leave

During the COVID-19 pandemic, New York enacted a law to protect its residents who were infected with the virus. As many people were instructed to isolate and stay home while infected, it became clear that working New Yorkers could still be at risk of being fired for missing work. The law protecting workers sick with COVID-19 was signed into law in March 2020.

"It provides job-protected paid leave for employees under a mandatory or precautionary quarantine or isolation order due to COVID-19. Large businesses are required to provide at least 14 days of paid COVID-19 sick leave."

The law is set to expire on July 31, leaving employees without state-mandated leave beginning in August.

Get our free mobile app