How good are prisoners in NY eating on Christmas? While inmates in New York State don't get to celebrate the holidays at home with friends and family, they do get served a special meal.
On Thanksgiving, for instance, incarcerated individuals in general confinement ate:
SLICED ROAST TURKEY W/ GRAVY
DRESSING (1 #8 SCOOP)
WHIPPED POTATOES
STEAMED CARROTS
CRANBERRY SAUCE
ROLLS W/ MARGARINE
ICE CREAM SUNDAE
GRAPE BEVERAGE
There was also the option of a meatless vegetable stew for inmates who are vegetarians.
New York has 42 state prison facilities. As of the December 2024 Monthly Report, the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) houses 33,465 inmates. Each of those incarcerated individuals must be fed, regardless of the holiday.
Looking over the menu for the month, the food seems pretty decent. But, I am 110% sure that most prisons would disagree. It probably looks good on paper but tastes awful. I know I could not survive in prison because I read the labels on everything I purchase, eat organic and whole foods, and have a pretty discerning palate.
For Christmas, prisoners will be served a "special" Christmas dinner of:
BAKED CHICKEN BREAST
SEASONED CHICKEN GRAVY
STEAMED WHITE RICE WHITE
STEAMED GREEN PEAS
ROLLS / MARGARINE
ICE CREAM SUNDAE
ORANGE BEVERAGE
A vegetarian option of meatless pepper steak will also be offered. Technically, this is Christmas lunch. For dinner today, inmates will be eating pretty basic:
SLICED TURKEY SALAMI
SLICED AMERICAN CHEESE
WHITE BREAD / MUSTARD
POTATO CHIPS
CHILLED FRESH APPLE
SUGAR COOKIES
HAWAIIAN BEVERAGE
At the end of the day, prisoners are certainly eating better than some New Yorkers.
