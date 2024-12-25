How good are prisoners in NY eating on Christmas? While inmates in New York State don't get to celebrate the holidays at home with friends and family, they do get served a special meal.

On Thanksgiving, for instance, incarcerated individuals in general confinement ate:

SLICED ROAST TURKEY W/ GRAVY

DRESSING (1 #8 SCOOP)

WHIPPED POTATOES

STEAMED CARROTS

CRANBERRY SAUCE

ROLLS W/ MARGARINE

ICE CREAM SUNDAE

GRAPE BEVERAGE

There was also the option of a meatless vegetable stew for inmates who are vegetarians.

New York has 42 state prison facilities. As of the December 2024 Monthly Report, the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) houses 33,465 inmates. Each of those incarcerated individuals must be fed, regardless of the holiday.

Looking over the menu for the month, the food seems pretty decent. But, I am 110% sure that most prisons would disagree. It probably looks good on paper but tastes awful. I know I could not survive in prison because I read the labels on everything I purchase, eat organic and whole foods, and have a pretty discerning palate.

For Christmas, prisoners will be served a "special" Christmas dinner of:

BAKED CHICKEN BREAST

SEASONED CHICKEN GRAVY

STEAMED WHITE RICE WHITE

STEAMED GREEN PEAS

ROLLS / MARGARINE

ICE CREAM SUNDAE

ORANGE BEVERAGE

A vegetarian option of meatless pepper steak will also be offered. Technically, this is Christmas lunch. For dinner today, inmates will be eating pretty basic:

SLICED TURKEY SALAMI

SLICED AMERICAN CHEESE

WHITE BREAD / MUSTARD

POTATO CHIPS

CHILLED FRESH APPLE

SUGAR COOKIES

HAWAIIAN BEVERAGE

At the end of the day, prisoners are certainly eating better than some New Yorkers.

