It's sad. Really, really sad that some parents must be compelled by a court of law to take care of their own child. I can't imagine being a single parent with no financial support from the child's other parent. Prices for EVERYTHING have gone up, but for most of us, our rate of pay has not.

KEEP READING: What Parents Need To Know About Child Support Laws In NY

Some New Yorkers Could Have Their Passport Revoked Soon

Traveling abroad or anywhere that requires a passport could soon be impossible. The current administration plans to use a 30-year-old law to try to collect on parents who owe child support. The Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996 was signed into law by President Bill Clinton. The overall goal of the Act was to reduce the number of Americans on welfare. One of the facets of the Act focuses on parents who are in arrears with their child support...READ MORE.

It's not just the federal government that is targeting deadbeat parents. New York State has quite a few sanctions in place, including:

- Driver's license suspension

- Income tax refund intercept (federal and State)

- Passport denial

- Freezing financial assets

- Lottery prize intercept

- Liens

- Report to credit bureaus

- Professional and other license suspension

KEEP READING: Can Grandparents Legally Force Visitation With Grandkids In NY?

Here's the reality of it: single parents without child support help may have to rely on social welfare programs. Raising children is expensive! According to U.S. News, it could cost up to half a million dollars or more. At this point, the way this economy is set up, I'm flabbergasted at how two-parent households can make ends meet.

**** Article not intended to provide legal counsel or advice

Get our free mobile app