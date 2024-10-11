Popular Chicken Products Recalled From Many New York Stores

A massive recall of poultry products is underway at stores in New York due to health threat. Many popular stores are affected by the recall. People with weakened immune systems can be at high risk of illness or death.

BrucePac, which is headquartered in Durant, Oklahoma, has issued a recall for approximately 9,986,245 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products. The products pose a health threat as they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to a notice from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Listeria monocytogenes is a disease-causing bacteria that causes serious illness and possibly death. Listeriosis can be fatal, especially among older New Yorkers, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems or chronic diseases. According to the Centers for Disease Control,

"There are a range of symptoms for listeriosis. Depending on the severity of the illness, symptoms may last from days to several weeks. Mild symptoms may include a fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. If the more severe form of listeriosis develops, symptoms may include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions. For the very young, the elderly, and the immune-compromised listeriosis can result in death.

The products at the center of the recall are ready-to-eat meat and poultry items that were produced from June 19, 2024, to October 8, 2024. The products were shipped to stores in New York and nationwide. The products being recalled have establishment numbers "51205 or P-51205" inside or under the USDA mark of inspection. The recalled products may still be on store shelves or in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. You can see all the product labels here.

While there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions, listeriosis can be very harmful. Boars Head Deli Meat was at the center of a listeria outbreak that caused 59 cases in 19 states with 59 hospitalizations and 10 deaths, including two New Yorkers.