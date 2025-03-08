Top 7 Cheapest Places To Live In Upstate New York
As prices continue to climb for pretty much everything, residents of Upstate New York are looking for ways to save money. President Trump has said there isn't anything he will do to bring down grocery prices and tariffs will drive prices of many items up significantly. I hate to say it, but I expect the prices of consumer goods, utilities, electronics, health insurance, and even rent prices to increase next year. If you are considering a move to save some money, but want to remain in New York State, there are some cities that will cost you less than others
According to U.S. Inflation Calculator, the annual rate in America was 2.7%. The next inflation update will be released on January 15 at 8:30 am. While the inflation rate is high in America, some other countries have it 10 to 20 times worse than us. Angola, for instance, has an inflation rate of 28.41 percent, in Bangladesh the rate is 11.38 percent, in Burundi the rate is 24.9 percent, in Egypt the rate is 25.5 percent, in Iran the rate is 34.5 percent, and in Turkey, the rate is 44.38 percent, according to Trading Economics. These are just a few of the countries with super high inflation compared to the U.S., just to put it in perspective.
Most New Yorkers know that the most expensive place to live in New York City and the surrounding areas. People who live in New York live in 10 by 2 feet apartments with no closets, no kitchens, or private bathrooms. It's a no for me! Money Inc. put together a list of the 50 Most Affordable Places to Live in New York and these are the top 7 in Upstate New York.
Top 7 Most Affordable Places To Live In Upstate New York
7. Schenectady
Schenectady is located in Schenectady County and has a population of 67,047.
6. Utica
Utica is located in Oneida County and has a population of 65,283.
5. Binghamton
Binghampton is located in Broome County and has a population of 46,727.
4. Albany
Albany is the capital of New York State. It is located in Albany County and has a population of 101,228.
3. Syracuse
Syracuse is located in Onondaga County and has a population of 145,560.
2. Rochester
Rochester is located in Monroe County and has a population of 207,274.
1. Buffalo
Buffalo is located in Erie County and has a population of 274,678.
View The Top 50 Most Affordable Places To Live In New York
