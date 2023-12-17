This Is The Cheapest Place To Live In New York State

This Is The Cheapest Place To Live In New York State

Photo by Vitaly Taranov on Unsplash

Let's be real, you virtually have to raking in the dough in order to have a decent place to live in some parts of New York. When I live in New York City a little over 20 years ago my rent was about $1,200 to share a one-bedroom apartment. Granted, we did live in lower Manhattan and the building was nice, but that was a lot of money back then. For comparison, when I moved back to Florida, my apartment was $450 for a one bedroom (altough it definitely wasn't as nice).

If you're looking for a cheap place to live in New York State, look no further.

Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash
HomeSnacks put together a list of the top 10 most affordable places to live in the state. Before we get to the cheapest, let's look at the other four in the top 5.

5. Herkimer

Google Maps
Herkimer is a village in Herkimer County, near Utica. It has a population of 7,234.

4. Hornell

Google Maps
Hornell is a city in Steuben County, about 55 miles south of Rochester. The population is 8,259.

3. Massena

Google Maps
Massena is a town in St. Lawrence County. The population is 12,433.

2. Ogdensburg

Google Maps
Ogdensburg is a city in St. Lawrence County with a population of 10,436.

The Cheapest Place To Live In New York State Is...

Google Maps
1. Ilion

Ilion is a village located in the Mohawk Valley region of Herkimer County. The population is 7,790.

Population: 7,826
Median Income: $62,832
Median Home Price: $78,500
Median Rent: $655
Home Price To Income Ratio: 1.2x
Rent To Income Ratio: 0.13x

HomeSnack's Top 10 List Of Most Affordable Places To Live In New York

