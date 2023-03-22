Pregnant people and new parents in New York could receive $1,000 in cash assistance each month. If passed, a new bill would give new parents in NY financial assistance to help cover the expenses of having a newborn.

Senator Jessica Ramos, a Democrat from the 13th District, introduced Senate Bill S4578. The bill aims to help parents struggling with the cost of having children. It would establish the "mothers and infants lasting change" or MILC allowance, which would,

provide income to eligible participants for the last three months of pregnancy and the first 18 months of the child's life; excludes income received from the MILC allowance for purposes of supplemental nutrition assistance program eligibility.

The estimated financial impact of the bill would be $247.5 Million. In order to be eligible for the MILC program, a person would need to have an income 200% below the federal poverty level. Eligible recipients would receive $1,000 cash payments for the last three months of pregnancy and the first 9 months of the child's life. Payments of $500 would be issued for the last 9 months of participation in the program.

If passed, the bill would go into effect immediately. The bill is currently in the Senate Children And Families Committee.

