26,000 Pounds Of Boneless Chicken Bites Recalled In New York

If you purchased boneless chicken bites recently, you need to check your freezer. On Friday, December 15, 2023, Simmons Prepared Foods Inc., which is headquartered in Van Buren, Arkansas, issued a recall of approximately 26,550 pounds of boneless bites. The TGI Fridays boneless chicken bites products may be contaminated with foreign materials - pieces of clear, hard plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The boneless bites were produced on October 3, 2023.

15-oz. carton containing "TGI FRIDAYS BONELESS CHICKEN BITES HONEY BBQ CHICKEN" with lot code KL3K03 and Best By date of 12/26/2024 located on the side of the carton.

The TGI Fridays bites have the establishment number "P-20287" inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to stores in New York and across the country. The foreign materials were found when consumers complained of hard plastic underneath the breading of the boneless bites.

The product is sold in the refrigerated section of grocery stores and consumers may have them in their freezers. The USDA urges consumers not to eat the products. It should be thrown away or returned to the store where it was purchased for a refund.

It's wild because I was actually looking at these on Friday. But I really wanted the Jack Daniels BBQ flavor, so thankfully I didn't purchase them. I found them in Walmart. There is no shortage of food recalls here in New York.

