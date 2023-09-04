The Top 5 Biggest Lottery Jackpots Ever Won In New York State

Most people dream of winning the lottery, I mean who wouldn't want to become an instant millionaire? What's better than that? Winning a history-making jackpot, of course! A few lucky New Yorkers did just that, scoring the largest lottery jackpots in the state.

While some people take issue with gambling, New York State lottery profits do benefit education in the state,

We give 100% of it to public education in New York State! The New York Constitution, as approved by 66% of voters in 1966, requires that all Lottery revenue be used in support of education in New York State.

How Much Money Was Won In The Top 5 Jackpots?

5. $208 million

Daniel Bruckner, who is actually from California, won the Mega Millions jackpot on December 27, 2011. He was visiting his wife's family in Long Island when he purchased his winning ticket.

4. $319 million

Seven co-workers in Albany won the Mega Millions jackpot on March 25, 2011

3. $326 million

Harold Diamond, an 80-year-old retired school principal won the huge Mega Millions jackpot on November 4, 2014.

2. $432 million

Goodtimez, LLC won a massive amount on September 21, 2021, by playing the Mega Millions.

1. $476 Million Dollars

A 71-year-old man named Johnnie Taylor, from Howard Beach won the $476 million Mega Millions jackpot on April 14, 2023.

Winning such huge jackpots most certainly changed all of the winners' lives.

If you're hoping to get lucky and win the lotto, you might want to play one of these games.

