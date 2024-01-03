These Are The 10 Biggest Employers In New York State

If you're looking for a job in New York State, you may want to consider working for a large, more established company than a mom-and-pop shop. One thing we saw during the pandemic is that many small businesses, unfortunately, couldn't weather the storm. Honestly, quite a few large companies did too.

According to what Karen Dynan, an economics professor at Harvard University and former chief economist at the U.S. Treasury, told CNBC, some industries are more recession-proof than others.

The most “recession-proof” industries that offer strong job security during economic downturns include:

- health care
- government
- computers and information technology
- education

When it comes to the biggest employers in New York State, several of them are actually in the four industries mentioned above. Zippia.com created a list of the biggest employers in New York State,

For this report, we looked at the companies headquartered in New York with at least 100 employees. That left us with 3,000 companies.

Let's take a look at the 10 biggest employers in New York State as of 2023:

10. Morgan Stanley - 68,097 Employees
Headquarters in New York, New York
An investment bank and financial services company

9. Bottling Group - 69,100 Employees
Headquarters in Somers, New York
A consumer products company

8. The Decathlon - 93,000 Employees
Headquarters in New York, New York
A retail company

7. Elf Aquitaine, Inc. - 104,000 Employees
Headquarters in New York, New York
A petroleum company

6. Verizon Communications - 132,200 Employees
Headquarters in New York, New York
A communications company

5. ABM Industries - 140,000 Employees
Headquarters in New York, New York
A facility management company

4. Citi - 210,000 Employees
Headquarters in New York, New York
A financial services company

3. Pwc - 295,000 Employees
Headquarters in New York, New York
a professional services company

2. Deloitte - 334,800 Employees
Headquarters in New York, New York
An audit, consulting, and tax services company

1. Duane Reade Holdings, Inc. - 415,000 Employees
Headquarters in New York, New York
A pharmacy and convenience store company

