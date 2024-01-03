These Are The 10 Biggest Employers In New York State

If you're looking for a job in New York State, you may want to consider working for a large, more established company than a mom-and-pop shop. One thing we saw during the pandemic is that many small businesses, unfortunately, couldn't weather the storm. Honestly, quite a few large companies did too.

According to what Karen Dynan, an economics professor at Harvard University and former chief economist at the U.S. Treasury, told CNBC, some industries are more recession-proof than others.

The most “recession-proof” industries that offer strong job security during economic downturns include: - health care

- government

- computers and information technology

- education

When it comes to the biggest employers in New York State, several of them are actually in the four industries mentioned above. Zippia.com created a list of the biggest employers in New York State,

For this report, we looked at the companies headquartered in New York with at least 100 employees. That left us with 3,000 companies.

Let's take a look at the 10 biggest employers in New York State as of 2023:

10. Morgan Stanley - 68,097 Employees

Headquarters in New York, New York

An investment bank and financial services company

Morgan Stanley Headquarters At 1585 Broadway In New York Getty Images for Morgan Stanley loading...

9. Bottling Group - 69,100 Employees

Headquarters in Somers, New York

A consumer products company

PepsiCo To Buy Bottlers, After First Offer Months Ago Declined Getty Images loading...

8. The Decathlon - 93,000 Employees

Headquarters in New York, New York

A retail company

7. Elf Aquitaine, Inc. - 104,000 Employees

Headquarters in New York, New York

A petroleum company

Koehler Urges Higher Gas Prices Getty Images loading...

6. Verizon Communications - 132,200 Employees

Headquarters in New York, New York

A communications company

General Views of New York Getty Images loading...

5. ABM Industries - 140,000 Employees

Headquarters in New York, New York

A facility management company

4. Citi - 210,000 Employees

Headquarters in New York, New York

A financial services company

Citigroup Posts Better Than Expected Quarter Earnings Getty Images loading...

3. Pwc - 295,000 Employees

Headquarters in New York, New York

a professional services company

180093932 Townsquare Media loading...

2. Deloitte - 334,800 Employees

Headquarters in New York, New York

An audit, consulting, and tax services company

Big Four Accounting Firms Come Under Government Scrutiny Getty Images loading...

1. Duane Reade Holdings, Inc. - 415,000 Employees

Headquarters in New York, New York

A pharmacy and convenience store company

Drugstore Chain Walgreens To Buy Duane Reade Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

The 10 Dumbest Cities In New York [RANKED] Varying levels of education do not always correlate with one's intelligence. Regardless, the data miners at Roadsnacks compiled education data from New York cities with a population of over 5,000. Of the 163 Empire State cities analyzed, these are the 10 dumbest cities in the state based on the rate of high school dropouts and higher education of adults 25 and older. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff